Say What - 'I'm Playing Better'

Nazem Kadri on the win over the Ducks:

"No better way to draw it up. Boys came ready to play tonight, obviously a bit of a hiccup in the third period, very proud with the way we responded. Powerplay was great tonight, got us a big goal when we needed it; a big two points. I think the first 40 minutes we dominated the play, carried the play, played in the fun zone for the most of it. Credit to them, they took over the first ten minutes of the third period, we needed to settle everybody down and obviously our powerplay’s been pretty money as of late. Nice to see that continue."

On reaching the 70-point mark and having his line contribute:

"I think just helping us win, obviously that production contributes to that and we want to be guys that can be counted upon and I think all year, we have been. Hitting that mark is pretty special, to do it with a great group of guys means a lot to me. Certainly a night worth celebrating."

On leading by example this season:

"That’s what it comes down to, you can’t really hold anybody to a standard that you’re not following yourself, I’ve learned that throughout my years; you’ve got to be able to practice what you preach. I think that’s what most guys respect, is guys that show up night in and night out; you earn the respect of your teammates, your coaches and the organization."