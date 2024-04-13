Say What - 'I'm Playing Better'

The buzz following the Flames' 6-3 win in Anaheim

By Calgary Flames Staff
Nazem Kadri on the win over the Ducks:

"No better way to draw it up. Boys came ready to play tonight, obviously a bit of a hiccup in the third period, very proud with the way we responded. Powerplay was great tonight, got us a big goal when we needed it; a big two points. I think the first 40 minutes we dominated the play, carried the play, played in the fun zone for the most of it. Credit to them, they took over the first ten minutes of the third period, we needed to settle everybody down and obviously our powerplay’s been pretty money as of late. Nice to see that continue."

On reaching the 70-point mark and having his line contribute:

"I think just helping us win, obviously that production contributes to that and we want to be guys that can be counted upon and I think all year, we have been. Hitting that mark is pretty special, to do it with a great group of guys means a lot to me. Certainly a night worth celebrating."

On leading by example this season:

"That’s what it comes down to, you can’t really hold anybody to a standard that you’re not following yourself, I’ve learned that throughout my years; you’ve got to be able to practice what you preach. I think that’s what most guys respect, is guys that show up night in and night out; you earn the respect of your teammates, your coaches and the organization."

Andrei Kuzmenko on the win in Anaheim:

"We scored, we win, but it’s a very bad start in the third period, 4-0 (to) 4-3, very interesting game in the third period. Was a good game, good game for all the guys, good play the Wolfie, made a lot of saves. My partners played a very good game, Pospy and Nazem Kadri, very great players."

On playing with Kadri and Pospisil:

"I like to play with Naz, and Pospy, very important player because he’s very fast. Nazem Kadri is a high IQ player, very skilled, and I like to play with him on the powerplay, with Huberdeau, Weegs, high-skilled players. All (the) guys support me always, I’m happy after this moment. I’m feeling (like) I’m playing better."

Dustin Wolf on the win over the Ducks:

"I thought the first 40 minutes, we played a pretty exceptional game. We limited their chances, and when they did have chances I was feeling good back there, seeing pucks. When you go into the third up 4-0, it’s a good feeling."

On staying collected in the third period:

"They scored a couple nice goals, I thought as a group we just battled. They got it to 4-3 with, I think, 12 minutes left. We just had to battle; I tried to make a couple saves when I needed to, and we got a couple more which certainly helped."

On collecting two wins in his home state:

"Felt good, pretty cool coming back to my home roots in San Jose, and also I’ve spent quite a significant bit of time here in L.A. and Anaheim. To have some friends and family in the crowd in each building, to find a couple wins and for the team to have a pretty solid road trip feels good, hope to build on it for the last couple games here."

Ryan Huska on the win in Anaheim:

"First couple periods, I thought we were good. We did a lot of good things with playing deep in the offensive zone, found a way to score a few goals, powerplay was good again for us tonight, so there was a lot to like on a back-to-back where we haven’t been great this year, so it was nice to see them respond tonight."

On Kadri's night and leadership qualities:

"I think he ended up with three points tonight, in his 900th game I think that’s a pretty cool thing. We talked this morning about what he means to our group right now, and how he’s taken a lot of pride in pulling people along with him, and that’s what I like to see about him. So it’s nice to see him get rewarded for his 900th game with a nice offensive night, but for me it’s about the work he’s been doing with Connor - when he’s been playing with him - and Pospisil as well. And even Kuzy, ever since we put them together, Kuzy’s found his game, so a lot of that credit goes to Kads. I think he’s earned the accolades of a good leader on our team, especially with the young guys. He’s done it right."

