Flames Claim Joel Hanley Off Of Waivers

Defenceman has played 32 games with the Stars this season

By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames announced today that they have claimed defenceman Joel Hanley off waivers from the Dallas Stars.

“Joel is a veteran player who brings high character and compete to our roster while also adding to our leadership group,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy. “We view him as an NHL player who plays with a defence-first mentality and has good pace andmobility to his game.”

Hanley, a native of Keswick, Ontario, has skated in 32 games for Dallas this season, registering three assists along with 23 penalty minutes. Since making his NHL debut on Mar. 20, 2016, the 32-year-old has played 183 NHL games with Montreal, Arizona and Dallas while also skating in 33 playoff games with the Stars. Hanley was an undrafted free agent signed by Montreal on Jul. 1, 2015, and joined the Stars organization in the summer of 2018.

BORN: Keswick, ON DATE: June 8, 1991

HEIGHT: 5’11” WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

TERM: Two-year contract signed in July 2023

AAV: $787,500

