Stanley Cup Playoff Tickets On Sale Thursday

The Ducks announced today that the club will go on sale to the general public with tickets to Anaheim Ducks 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games at Honda Center this Thursday, April 9.

Fans can receive special access to a presale window to purchase tickets starting Wednesday, April 8 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, April 9 at 9:59 a.m. by registering at this link or by texting PLAYOFFS to 81883. Those who sign up will be given a code to access the presale and purchase tickets for any First Round matchup. The pre-sale offer code will enable you to purchase up to eight seats per game, per email address.

Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance season ticket holders will receive early access to purchase individual playoff tickets before general public on sale beginning tomorrow, April 7. Fans can lock in Playoffs Strips including discounted and priority tickets to all Ducks Stanley Cup Playoff home games by joining the Orange Alliance for the 2026-27 season.

Orange Alliance members also receive access to exclusive gifts and events throughout the season, 25% off concessions, 15% off merchandise at the Anaheim Team Store, guaranteed giveaway items and interest-free payment plans. Click here to submit an interest form and learn more.