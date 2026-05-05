Sennecke Named Calder Trophy Finalist

The Ducks announced that right wing Beckett Sennecke has been named a finalist for the 2025-26 Calder Trophy by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA). The Calder Trophy is awarded "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." The winners of the 2026 NHL Awards will be revealed during the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final, with exact dates, format and times to be announced. Sennecke joins New York Islanders' defenseman Matthew Schaefer and Montreal Canadiens’ right wing Ivan Demidov as the top three contenders for the Calder Trophy this year.

Sennecke, 20 (1/28/06), is the fourth player in franchise history to be named a Calder Trophy finalist (no Duck has won the trophy), joining Trevor Zegras in 2021-22 (finished second in voting), Bobby Ryan in 2008-09 (finished second in voting) and Paul Kariya in 1994-95 (finished third in voting).

Sennecke scored 23-37=60 points and 62 penalty minutes (PIM) in 82 games with the Ducks in 2025-26. He co-led all NHL rookies in goals, led in even-strength goals (21) and was second in points, assists and shots (197). He was one of six NHL rookies this season to skate in all 82 games and one of three rookies in Ducks history to appear in all 82 contests (Cutter Gauthier in 2024-25 and Dustin Penner in 2006-07).

The Toronto, Ontario native ranked third among Ducks leaders in scoring and goals while he was fourth in assists. His 18 goals as a teenager were the most in a single season in Ducks history and the most by a Ducks teenager all-time. His 23 goals were tied for third all-time among Ducks rookies in goals in a season, trailing only Bobby Ryan (31) and Dustin Penner (29). Sennecke is the youngest player in Ducks history to reach 60 points while also the only player to do so within the first two seasons following his draft. His 60 points and 37 assists were each one shy of tying the Ducks rookie records in a single season, trailing only Trevor Zegras (61 points, 38 assists in 2021-22).

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (third overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Sennecke scored his first career hat trick Jan. 25 at Calgary (3-0=3), the third player in NHL history to score three goals including the overtime winner, at under 20 years old, and the ninth rookie in NHL history to record a hat trick which included an overtime goal. He recorded a career-long eight-game point streak Nov. 17-Dec. 1 (1-7=8, +8), the longest by a teenager in Ducks history and tied for the longest by a rookie in Ducks history (also Paul Kariya in 1994-95). He scored with .01 seconds left in regulation Dec. 9 at Pittsburgh, tied for the latest game-tying shorthanded goal in NHL history at 19:59 of the third period. He became the first rookie in NHL history to score a game-tying goal in the final second of regulation while shorthanded and the seventh rookie to score a goal that late in regulation ever.