Recap: Ducks Down Blue Jackets 4-2 in Gibson's Season Debut

While still searching for his first NHL goal, Gauthier is tied for second on the Ducks in assists (five) and fifth in points (0-5=5).

Leason and Johnston each tallied their second point of the season on the goal.

Zellweger nearly doubled the Anaheim advantage later in the period on a power play where the Ducks did everything but score, but the young blueliner's shot hit the crossbar and bounced wide of the net.

Instead Columbus would briefly tie the game with a power-play goal early in the second, a one-timer by Chinakhov that just barely snuck through Gibson and over the goal line.

Longtime Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski assisted on the tying tally while skating in his 500th career NHL game. Werenski is one of just seven American defensemen to hold a franchise's all-time record in points, goals and assists - a list that also includes Anaheim's Cam Fowler.

The tie score would last less than five minutes though, as shortly thereafter the Ducks would get rewarded for a long shift in the Columbus zone. Just seconds after Terry had run the post on a pass from linemate Trevor Zegras, Gudas fired another shot on net and LaCombe won the race to the rebound, lifting it over Tarasov from in tight to put Anaheim back ahead.