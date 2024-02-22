Recap: Ducks Can't Complete Comeback in 7-4 Loss to Columbus

The Ducks erased a four-goal deficit in the second period but could not finish the job in the third, falling 7-4 to the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 20-34-2 on the season and denied the Ducks a third straight season sweep of the Blue Jackets.

Mason McTavish scored twice for the Ducks, part of a four-goal second period outburst spanning less than 11 minutes. Troy Terry and Pavel Mintyukov tallied three points apiece. John Gibson made 20 saves.

Zach Werenski and Sean Kuraly each scored twice for the Blue Jackets, who improved to 18-27-10 on the season and finished their California road trip at 2-1-0. Yegor Chinakhov, Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner also scored. Daniil Tarasov earned the win in net, despite briefly leaving the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Columbus claimed an early lead in the first, getting a pair of quite fortunate bounces in tight to put the Ducks in a sudden hole despite a 10-7 advantage in shots for the home side.

The first came on a pinball situation in the Anaheim crease, as Gaudreau's shot off left wing first hit Gibson's mask and then both of Werenski's skates before bouncing over the line.

Gaudreau himself scored six minutes after the opening punch, capitalizing on an Anaheim turnover with a forehand move off the rush.

Gaudreau, now in his second year with the Blue Jackets, has found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games - including three multi-point efforts. He leads the team in points and assists this season.

Werenski then scored again in the final two minutes of the initial period, banking a shot from behind the net off Gibson's skate and in for another tough luck goal against the Anaheim netminder.

The multi-goal night was the fifth of Werenski's NHL career, passing former teammate Seth Jones for the most by a Blue Jackets defenseman in franchise history. The 26-year-old is tied for 18th among NHL blueliners in scoring this season.

Columbus native Jack Roslovic extended his own scoring streak to four games with assists on both of Werenski's goals.

Kuraly kept the fun going for Columbus early in the second, finishing a centering pass from Alexandre Texier after a giveaway by the Anaheim net.

Now down 4-0 a few shifts into the second period, the Ducks suddenly came to life and completely controlled the remainder of the middle frame - orchestrating a wild comeback in a matter of minutes.

Terry put Anaheim on the boardway midway through the period on a remarkable individual effort, an end-to-end rush capped with a snap shot past Tarasov to the blocker side.