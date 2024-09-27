Recap: Carlsson, McTavish Score in Preseason OT Loss to Sharks

Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish scored, but Luca Cagnoni buried the game-winner in overtime for San Jose as the Sharks earned a 3-2 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center.

The Ducks now sit at 1-0-1 two games into the club's six-game exhibition slate. Anaheim visits the rival LA Kings Saturday afternoon at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Carlsson and McTavish provided the offense for Anaheim, the highlights of a strong night for the Ducks top two forward lines that combined for 24 shots on goal.

Troy Terry, Jackson LaCombe, Trevor Zegras and Tristan Luneau tallied assists. Goaltenders Lukas Dostal and Calle Clang split the night in net for Anaheim, combining to stop 17-of-19 San Jose attempts.

Tristen Robins and Klim Kostin scored for the Sharks, who are now 0-3-0 in the preseason. Georgi Romanov made 32 saves.

Anaheim outshot San Jose 34-19 in the loss.

McTavish and Zegras connected to give the Ducks the night's first lead in the final moments of the opening period, with McTavish finding just enough open space in the slot to redirect Zegras' centering pass over Romanov's right leg pad.