Recap: Carlsson, McTavish Score in Preseason OT Loss to Sharks

DUcks SJS 9.26.24
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish scored, but Luca Cagnoni buried the game-winner in overtime for San Jose as the Sharks earned a 3-2 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center.

The Ducks now sit at 1-0-1 two games into the club's six-game exhibition slate. Anaheim visits the rival LA Kings Saturday afternoon at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Carlsson and McTavish provided the offense for Anaheim, the highlights of a strong night for the Ducks top two forward lines that combined for 24 shots on goal.

Troy Terry, Jackson LaCombe, Trevor Zegras and Tristan Luneau tallied assists. Goaltenders Lukas Dostal and Calle Clang split the night in net for Anaheim, combining to stop 17-of-19 San Jose attempts.

Tristen Robins and Klim Kostin scored for the Sharks, who are now 0-3-0 in the preseason. Georgi Romanov made 32 saves.

Anaheim outshot San Jose 34-19 in the loss.

McTavish and Zegras connected to give the Ducks the night's first lead in the final moments of the opening period, with McTavish finding just enough open space in the slot to redirect Zegras' centering pass over Romanov's right leg pad.

The 21-year-old McTavish posted 19 goals and 42 points in 64 games last season.

San Jose tied the game early in the second period on an Anaheim defensive zone breakdown, as Robins capitalized on the free real estate in front of the Ducks net on a backdoor pass from Danil Gushchin.

Carlsson would restore the narrow lead for Anaheim early in the third, beating Romanov over the blocker with a bullet of a shot from the top of the left circle.

LaCombe, who skated a game-high 28:41, drew the primary helper with the feed to Carlsson on left wing.

Kostin leveled the score for the Sharks once again late in the third period, converting a centering pass from Guschin while parked right in front of Clang.

Guschin has four points (1-3=4) in two preseason games.

Cagnoni scored the decisive goal about halfway through overtime on a tough bounce for the Ducks, a shot from the high slot that bounced off defenseman Tristan Luneau's glove and over the line.

The Ducks face the LA Kings Saturday at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports.

