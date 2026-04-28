PREVIEW: Job's Not Finished. Ducks Look to Keep Surging in Game 5

The Ducks (3-1) head back to Edmonton for Game 5 with a chance to take the series over the Oilers (1-3).

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air locally on KCOP-13 and Victory+. The game is also nationally televised on TNT.

The “Cardiac Quacks” lived up to their name as Anaheim beat Edmonton in overtime, 4-3 in Game 4 on Sunday.

Jeffrey Viel tied it in the third to take it to the extra frame which was not short on drama. The game-winner came courtesy of Ryan Poehling, which after a review, it was determined that the puck crossed the goal line to give Anaheim the team’s 25th overtime goal in franchise playoff history.

"Before I took that draw, I remember my college coach always told me, '60 percent of the overtime winners come off of face-offs,' " Poehling said. "So, it's a big play to win that draw and bear down. ... Just trying to go back door to (Chris Kreider) and got a lucky bounce off their defenseman's skate."

Lukas Dostal had 24 saves while John Carlson and Jackson LaCombe had two assists each. As of Monday morning, LaCombe led all players in scoring in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with eight points. Additionally, he set the franchise playoff record for points and assists by a defenseman in a playoff series.

Game 5 Factoids

With Edmonton on the ropes, Connor McDavid and Jason Dickinson are both game-time decisions per head coach Kris Knoblauch. McDavid hasn’t missed a game this series yet appeared to sustain a lower-body injury in Game 2. He has one goal and three assists in the four games. Dickinson returned to the Oilers lineup in Game 4 after missing the prior two games with a lower-body injury. Connor Ingram will return to the net for Edmonton tonight.

As for the Ducks, Quenneville said it’s “not likely” the team will make any lineup changes.

With a chance to punch their ticket to the next round, the Ducks know so much is at stake in tonight’s matchup, yet Quenneville and his team said they’re looking forward to the test as they refuse to take Edmonton lightly knowing how much experience they’ve had in the postseason.

“They’ve played so many playoff rounds the last few years, they’re hardened to this type of situation so we don’t expect anything but their best,” he said of Edmonton. “I think (for) ourselves, it’s one more thing we can find out about our group and I’m looking forward to seeing us respond to the challenge.”

“[We need to] be relentless out there,” Beckett Sennecke said about his team’s mentality. “Especially when we know they’re going to come hard, we have to get after them and play our game.”