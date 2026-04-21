Ducks Sign Procyszyn to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

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The Ducks have signed center Ethan Procyszyn to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 NHL season.

Procyszyn, 19 (7/22/06), recorded 31-28=59 points with a +32 rating as captain of North Bay of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. Among North Bay leaders, Procyszyn paced the club in scoring, goals, plus/minus and faceoff wins (629), while he co-led in power-play goals (6) and game-winning goals (5), ranked second in assists and third in shots (206) and faceoff win percentage (629-of-1166, 53.9%). He helped the Battalion to the second round of the OHL Playoffs, recording 4-1=5 points in 10 contests.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (68th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Procyszyn scored 85-92=177 points with a +22 rating and 261 penalty minutes (PIM) in 257 career OHL games with North Bay from 2022-26. He has also recorded 9-6=15 points in 43 career OHL Playoff contests. Procyszyn posted career-highs in scoring (34-30=64), goals and assists in his first season serving as the captain of the Battalion in 2024-25.

The 6-2, 190-pound forward helped North Bay to the 2024 Eastern Conference Final in his second season, recording 15-21=36 points in 62 regular season contests and 2-4=6 points in 16 playoff outings. In 2022-23, he was named the Battalion’s Rookie of the Year, recording 5-13=18 points with a +9 rating in 62 games. He also added 1-1=2 points in 12 playoff outings.

The Wasaga Beach, Ontario native helped Canada to a silver medal at the 2023 U-17 World Hockey Challenge, scoring 3-1=4 points in seven tournament games. He was teammates with Ducks 2024 draft pick Tarin Smith.

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