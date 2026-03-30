PREVIEW: Ducks Return to Honda Center to Welcome Leafs

The Ducks (41-28-4) return home for a quick one-game stint against the Maple Leafs (31-30-13).

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim’s winning streak came to a halt on Saturday with a 4-2 loss to the Oilers. Cutter Gauthier and Beckett Sennecke were responsible for the team’s goals while John Carlson had two assists.

Carlson’s strong start to his Ducks career earned him NHL Third Star of the Week honors as he had seven assists through three games last week.

“We’re first in the Pacific right now, but not by much and those little details and stuff like that can get kind of overlooked and can cost you a game and a playoff series,” Gauthier said. “So, we’re doing our due diligence to tighten up all those things and be ready to go, firing on all cylinders going into the playoffs.”

As Gauthier noted, Anaheim remains atop the Pacific Division with a three-point lead over Edmonton.

The Leafs are coming off a loss to the Blues on Saturday and have gone 4-6-4 in the month of March.

But all eyes in this matchup will be on the return of Radko Gudas, whose collision with Auston Matthews earned him a five-game suspension after the last time the two teams met.

Gudas, who has missed the last two games for Anaheim, said he’ll be back tonight and is expecting quite the heated affair.

“I think it’s going to be an intense game,” Gudas said. “I stand behind my own mistakes. I want to address it myself. It’s one of those games where I have to play.”

Head coach Joel Quenneville said the added intensity could make the vibe at Honda Center akin to a postseason game and added how channeling that will be critical for his team.

“We expect to play like a team,” Quenneville said. “Whether it’s going to feel like a playoff game for us because it’s important for us so that’s basically how we want to approach it.”

For the second and final regular season meeting between these clubs, Ville Husso will start in the net for the Ducks and Troy Terry will also play tonight after returning to the lineup on Saturday vs Edmonton.

Husso has a 3-2-0 record in his last five starts with a .918 save percentage.