PREVIEW: Ducks Open Big Western Canada Road Trip in Vancouver

The Ducks (39-27-4) hit the road to take on the Canucks (21-40-8) for the first of a three-game Pacific Division road trip.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on KCOP-13 and Victory+.

Anaheim notched its second win in a row on Sunday after beating the Sabres 6-5 in overtime. The Cardiac Quacks lived up to their name as Mikael Granlund tied the game on a power play goal with just under 1:45 left in regulation.

Troy Terry had the game-winner in overtime, good for his second goal of the game. The Ducks went three-for-four on the power play while killing off all of Buffalo’s power play chances.

Heading into tonight’s game, the win gave Anaheim a four-point lead over Las Vegas for first in the Pacific Division.

“We’ve been dying to play in these games," Terry said. "We're just trying to stay in the moment and just relish being in this position and hopefully keep learning along the way.”

Tonight, Lukas Dostal will be back in the net for the Ducks. Radko Gudas is also back in the lineup after missing the last five games due to suspension.

The team’s captain shared what he’s seen from newly acquired Duck John Carlson, and how he himself can fit back in as the team makes its final push before the regular season ends.

“Johnny came in and he looks great out there, he’s playing big minutes for us,” Gudas said. “I just want to improve our back end there, make sure we’re solid back there with three D-pairs and just be the best version of myself for the team. Play the role they give me and I’m looking forward to getting more points and helping us get in a good position before the playoffs.”

Vancouver hasn’t played since Saturday but is currently on a two-game losing streak and remains last in the Pacific Division. Despite the seeding differential, Anaheim has struggled against Vancouver in its two games so far this season, going 0-2-0.

Head coach Joel Quenneveille’s club is looking for a different outcome tonight and said getting off to faster starts will be key because despite the team playing well from behind, “it’s not really what we’re looking for.”

“We want to keep our momentum going here,” Quenneville said. “We’ve got a lot of incentive right in front of us and we want to make sure these are games and points we need to put us in the position at the end where we want to be. Every game is important for us right now. We want to put ourselves as high as we can and keep pushing.”

This is the third of four meetings between the clubs, and they’ll meet for the final time on Sunday, April 12 for the Ducks’ final home game of the regular season.