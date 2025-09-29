PREVIEW Ducks Host Sharks in First of Two Matchups This Week

The Ducks return to Honda Center tonight for the first of two preseason games against the Sharks this week. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. The two teams will face off again this Wednesday in San Jose.

Anaheim got its second win of the preseason Saturday night with a 5-3 victory over the Kings. It was a wild third period where the Ducks scored three unanswered goals courtesy of Tyson Hinds, Matthew Phillips, and Nico Myatovic, to clinch the victory. Pavel Mintyukov and Nathan Gaucher had the additional two goals on the evening.

Watch the Highlights

“Everybody was working their tails off,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. Some scrambling plays [and] out-of-nothing plays turned into goals and some good-quality chances. [The] goaltending on our side was outstanding, and you know, I think they got rewarded because they sustained that effort all game long and we got a bounce at the end, and we got the power play, and things worked out.”

On Sunday, the Ducks announced another set of training camp roster moves, trimming their roster to 30 players (17 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders).

The Sharks come into tonight’s game 1-1-0 on the preseason after falling to the Golden Knights on Friday. Dmitry Orlov was responsible for the team’s sole goal in the game.

Tonight’s game will air on Victory+ / FOX Plus (Ch. 13).