Preview: Ducks Continue Midwest Road Trip Tonight in Minnesota

The Ducks have flown north to Minnesota for the second leg of a four-game road trip, tonight facing off with the Wild at XCel Energy Center.

PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS WEST | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim visits the Twin Cities looking to right the ship after its third straight loss, a 7-2 defeat to Chicago in Tuesday's road trip opener.

“I think they were just good on the forecheck and we just couldn't get a lot of pucks out [of the defensive zone],” winger Brett Leason said. “They did a good job keeping pucks in. They were quick to transition off our turnovers, and they capitalized on quite a few chances there.”

Leason gave Anaheim a pair of one-goal leads early in the first and second periods with his ninth and tenth tallies of the season, a career-high in his second season as a Duck.

The game would get away from the Ducks in the first few minutes of the third though as two Blackhawks goals scored 27 seconds apart put the score out of reach.

"It’s a 4-2 game, and they came out the second or third shift of the third period and stripped us of the puck on a forecheck and made it 5-2," head coach Greg Cronin said. "We’re trying to get back into the game and make it a one-goal game. They make it 5-2, and now you’re chasing the game.”

Defenseman William Lagesson made his Ducks debut in the loss. Paired with Urho Vaakanainen, Lagesson finished with three blocked shots in 14:09 of ice-time.

Anaheim returns to Minnesota for the second time this season, hoping to replicate a 3-2 third-period comeback victory back in January. Troy Terry scored twice that night, including the eventual game-winning goal right out of the penalty box with just over eight minutes to play.

"The results have varied this year and been frustrating at times, especially in one-goal games, but I thought collectively we had a really good third period," Ryan Strome said that night. "Everyone dug deep and found a way to get the job done."

Minnesota now finds itself right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, currently six points back of Vegas for the second and final Wild Card position. The Wild have earned points in seven of their last 10 games, with victories over Nashville and Arizona earlier on their homestand.

"I liked our focus level,” Wild coach John Hynes told NHL.com's Jessi Pierce after Tuesday's 4-1 win against the Coyotes. “I thought we had good energy. I thought we played a good style game. We were focused from the start. I thought overall, we played a pretty solid hockey game. So I really liked the mindset of the team."