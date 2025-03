The Ducks' game on Sunday, March 16 at St. Louis will now begin at 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT (was originally 3 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. CT). The start time was pushed back due to travel complications for the St. Louis Blues Saturday following their game at Minnesota.

Victory+ and FOX Plus (Channel 13) will stream/televise the game as originally scheduled, while the game is also available on Ducks Stream, the club’s 24/7 audio network.