Ducks to Host Fan Appreciation Night Sunday, April 12

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host Fan Appreciation Night at Honda Center on Sunday, April 12 as the Ducks face off against the Vancouver Canucks (5 p.m. PT). The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a soccer jersey presented by Ticketmaster.

Four finalists, who were chosen at random from thousands of entries from an enter to win promotion during the season, will be in attendance Sunday night for a chance to win a 2026 Honda Passport TS Elite. The grand prize winner will be revealed at random during the first and second intermission.

Fans in attendance will have the chance to win hundreds of fun prizes throughout the night, including an array of Ducks prizes, signed San Diego Gulls items, tickets to upcoming Los Angeles Angels and Orange County Soccer Club home games, a one-night stay at a local Anaheim hotel and more. Continuing a Ducks tradition, a few lucky fans will win a Jersey Off The Back on the ice following the game from the players who wore them.

Other notable prizes can be won during Fan Appreciation Night including exclusive prize packs from BYLT, Brewery X, Coca-Cola, Monster Energy, Wholly Guacamole and Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club, free McCafé Iced Coffee (redeemable at participating Southern California McDonald’s restaurants), Ryoko Rain Duck Clogs and gift cards and more. All attendees are eligible to receive a free chocolate fudge brownie through the Chick-fil-A app prior to the game.

SoCal Honda will be onsite giving away 50 Team Store gift cards to lucky Honda drivers.

Fans following @AnaheimDucks on X will be encouraged to post requests during the game for concessions, merchandise, autographed items and more, and Ducks staffers will grant wishes to attendees throughout the night.

The fourth and final Surprise Puck Sale of the 2025-26 season will be sold at Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio, beginning with doors opening at 3 p.m. Pucks are $30 each and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Fans will receive either a current Ducks player-autographed commemorative puck or a surprise Ducks player-autographed orange puck. All pucks are individually wrapped and selected at random. The lucky winners of the Surprise Puck sale will receive an autographed Anaheim Ducks road jersey by the player who signed the orange winner puck. In appreciation of our fans, there will be one special warm-up bonus puck added to the sale. The lucky winner will receive a 2025-26 team signed road jersey. All proceeds from the Surprise Puck Sale benefit Anaheim Ducks Foundation.

Available seating for Fan Appreciation Night is extremely limited. Remaining tickets can be purchased at AnaheimDucks.com/FanTickets.