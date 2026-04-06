Ducks Reassign Gaucher to San Diego

GettyImages-2268894573

The Ducks have reassigned center Nathan Gaucher to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gaucher, 22 (11/6/03), appeared in three games with Anaheim this season, making his NHL debut April 1, 2026 at San Jose. Gaucher has scored 12-14=26 points with a +3 rating and 47 penalty minutes (PIM) in 57 AHL games with San Diego in 2025-26 where he has already set career highs in points and goals this season. In 185 career AHL games with San Diego, the 6-3, 226-pound forward has recorded 30-40=70 points with a +9 rating and 194 PIM.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Gaucher helped the Quebec Remparts to Memorial Cup and QMJHL championships in 2022-23 while he was named the QMJHL’s Best Defensive Forward (Guy Carbonneau Trophy), becoming the first player in league history to earn the Guy Carbonneau Trophy and Mike Bossy Trophy (Best Professional Prospect, named in 2021-22) in consecutive seasons. He earned 80-78=158 points with a +56 rating and 187 PIM in 199 career QMJHL games with the Quebec Remparts from 2019-23.

News Feed

Frost scores twice, Flames hand Ducks 5th straight loss

Ducks Assign Clara, Pettersson to San Diego

PREVIEW: Ducks Continue Homestand with Final Meeting Against Flames

Holloway scores twice, Blues move up in wild card chase with win against Ducks

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Bounce Back vs. Blues

Celebrini has 4 points for Sharks in comeback win against Ducks

PREVIEW: Ducks, Sharks Square Off in Critical Division Battle

Ducks Sign McQueen to AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement

Sennecke Learning on Fly, Helping Ducks Make Playoff Push

Harkins Out Four Weeks After Successful Hand Surgery

Tavares scores with 5 seconds left in OT, Maple Leafs recover to edge Ducks

PREVIEW: Ducks Return to Honda Center to Welcome Leafs

Carlson Named One of the NHL's 'Three Stars' of the Week

McDavid has 3 points, Oilers hold off Ducks to gain in Pacific race

Granlund completes hat trick, lifts Ducks to win against Flames with buzzer-beater in OT

PREVIEW: Ducks in Calgary Looking to Make It Four Straight

Ducks Recall Gaucher from San Diego

Six Ducks Prospects to Take Part in 2026 NCAA Tournament