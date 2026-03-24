Ducks Late-Game Heroics Fuel Playoff Push

Anaheim has a Western Conference-leading 11 wins since Feb. 1, tied for third among all NHL clubs in that span.

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The Ducks have posted standings points in four straight games (3-0-1) and are 18-6-1 the last 25 games overall, the second-most wins in the NHL in that span. 

Anaheim has a Western Conference-leading 11 wins since Feb. 1 (also Dallas), which is also tied for third among all NHL clubs in that span.

Anaheim (39-27-4, 82 points) has already surpassed its point total from last season (35-37-10, 80 pts.). After improving by 21 standings points last season (59 in 2023-24), the Ducks are now on pace for a 16-point improvement in 2025-26 (96-point pace). Anaheim has improved by 10-plus points in consecutive seasons once before: +22 from 2003-04 to 2005-06 and +12 from 2005-06 to 2006-07.

The Ducks’ eight game-tying goals in the last two minutes of regulation this season through 70 games are an NHL record. Of the eight games Anaheim has tied in the final two minutes, the Ducks won six of those contests, which is also an NHL record at this juncture of the season.

Anaheim's 16 combined game-tying goals and game-winning goals in the final five minutes of regulation are tied for the most in NHL history through 70 games played (also Carolina in 2023-24 and Boston in 1989-90).

Anaheim's 23 comeback wins co-lead all NHL teams this season (also Montreal) while their 10 comeback wins in the third period also are tied for the NHL lead (also Vegas).

Anaheim's 112 goals by players 22-or-younger are the most in a season through 70 games since 2021-22 (NJD, 123), while the Ducks lead all NHL club's this season in combined points from players 22-or-younger this season (242).

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