Ducks Extend Contract of General Manager Pat Verbeek

The Ducks agreed to a multi-year contract extension with General Manager Pat Verbeek. The club’s general manager has simultaneously named Mike Stapleton as Senior Vice President and Associate General Manager, reporting to Verbeek.

“Pat has done exactly as we hoped, having turned the Ducks into what we believe are perennial contenders for the next decade,” said Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli. “We are beyond exited to see the team continue developing into what is already an exciting, winning team ready to take the next step.”

Verbeek joined as General Manager of the Ducks on Feb. 3, 2022 and has since assembled one of the top collections of young talent in the NHL. Since his arrival, he has drafted or acquired Leo Carlsson, Beckett Sennecke and Cutter Gauthier, among other young skilled players, while adding several veteran pieces to compliment the club. The Ducks climbed 21 points in the standings last season and are on pace for another 12-point jump this year. The Ducks currently sit in third place in the Pacific Division standings and can clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

“Maintaining stability within our hockey operations department for the years to come will be important for the development of our team,” said Team President Aaron Teats. “Our hockey staff has worked tirelessly to build a talented group our community can be proud of.”

Verbeek has two Stanley Cups on his resume and 37 years of NHL experience, including 17 as an executive and 20 as an NHL player. He won Stanley Cups as a player (1999 with Dallas) and Professional Scout (2008 with Detroit), and helped build foundational pieces of Tampa Bay’s eventual back-to-back championship teams in 2020 and 2021.

Stapleton will now take on an enhanced role and additional leadership in the day-to-day operations of the club. He was previously named Assistant General Manager of the Ducks on May 14, 2024. Stapleton has extensive knowledge of all NHL personnel, and aides the hockey operations department in the procurement of players via free agency, trade and the NHL Draft.

“Mike has been a valuable member of our staff both with his scouting expertise and staff management,” said Verbeek. “His character and experience as a player and hockey executive complement our organization perfectly.

Stapleton previously spent two seasons as Director of Player Personnel (2022-24) and seven as a professional scout (2015-22) with the club. He also worked with the Anaheim scouting department on a part-time basis and served as an assistant coach for the club’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League in

2010-11 (Syracuse). Stapleton also served as Head Coach for Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2011-13.

Originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (132nd overall) of the 1984 NHL Draft, Stapleton played 14 NHL seasons from 1986-2001 with seven different teams (Chicago, Pittsburgh, Edmonton, Winnipeg/Phoenix, Atlanta, NY Islanders and Vancouver). He appeared in 697 career NHL games, collecting 71-111=182 points with 342 PIM. Stapleton also skated in 34 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, recording one goal and 39 PIM.