Ducks Announce Injury Updates on Sennecke, Suchanek

The Ducks have announced the following injury updates:

Right wing Beckett Sennecke suffered a foot fracture during offseason training and is expected to be out approximately 6-8 weeks.

Goaltender Tomas Suchanek had successful surgery to repair a ruptured ACL and is expected to be out approximately 6-8 months.

Sennecke, 18 (1/28/06), was selected by Anaheim in the first round (third overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He scored 27-41=68 points with 67 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +33 rating in 63 games with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2023-24. He signed a three-year entry-level contract on July 5.

Suchanek, 21 (4/30/03), posted a 14-10-5 record with three shutouts, a 2.92 goals-against average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%) in 29 games in his first professional season with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Suchanek finished eighth among AHL rookies in SV%, while also leading San Diego netminders in wins, shutouts, GAA and SV%.