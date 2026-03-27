Granlund completes hat trick, lifts Ducks to win against Flames with buzzer-beater in OT

With Anaheim on the power play, Granlund one-timed a pass in the high slot from defenseman John Carlson past Calgary goalie Devin Cooley to lead the Ducks to their fourth straight win.

Carlson had two assists and Ville Husso made 23 saves for the Ducks (41-27-4), who have gone 5-0-1 to earn at least one point in their past six games.

Anaheim remains in first place in the Pacific Division with 86 points.

Blake Coleman and Matvei Gridin scored, Olli Maatta had two assists and Cooley made 30 saves for the Flames (30-34-8), who have gone 4-0-1 so far on their six game homestand.

Calgary is nine points out of the second wild-card spot in the West.

The Flames had a great chance to score in the game’s first minute when Morgan Frost, Gridin and Matt Coronato broke into the Ducks’ zone on a 3-on-0, but they didn’t manage to get a shot on goal.

Yegor Sharangovich appeared to put Calgary up 1-0 with a wrist shot from the left circle at 3:06, but the call was reversed following a successful coach's challenge for offside.

Coleman gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 1:06 of the second period when he skated into the slot and redirected a pass from Joel Farabee just inside the far post past Husso’s outstretched left leg.

Granlund pulled the Ducks into a 1-1 tie at 3:07 when he picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone before skating to the high slot and snapping a shot over Cooley’s right shoulder.

Gridin put the Flames up 2-1 at 7:46 of the third period. Pavel Mintyukov took a shot to the upper body and went down, however, play continued and Gridin got a cross-ice pass from Maatta to put a wrist shot past Husso from the left dot.

Granlund scored a power-play goal to draw the Ducks even at 2-2 at 16:27. Leo Carlsson tipped a Carlson point shot on net and Cooley made the save, but the puck bounced into the left circle to Granlund, who scored his second of the game with a snap shot.

The Ducks played the game without forwards Jansen Harkins and Troy Terry. Harkins suffered an upper-body injury in a 5-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, while Terry was a late scratch due to a lower-body injury.

Defensemen Radko Gudas left the game with an undisclosed injury in the second period.