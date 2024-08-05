Vilen Talks AHL Adjustment and Personal Game | FEATURE

vilen dev camp 2024

Topias Vilen made the jump across the Atlantic Ocean for the 2023-24 season. It was his first year playing in the North American style, having previously played in the Finnish Hockey League (Liiga).

Vilen, the club’s fifth-round pick (129th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, played 54 games with Utica of the American Hockey League and six games with Adirondack of the ECHL. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound blueliner notched 27 assists and 29 points in the AHL and an additional three goals and 10 points in the ECHL.

Vilen was an attendee at the Devils’ 2024 Development Camp. He discussed what the adjustment was like to North America, players that helped him transition and his personal game.

On adjusting to the AHL game as opposed to the European game...

It was a lot different than I’m used to back in Finland. I like it. It’s more physical but I like it.

On the area he's most looking to improve...

My defensive side, getting more toughness and things like that in my game.

On what he needs to work on in order to improve...

More strength, gaining weight. That’s it basically.

Topias Vilen speaks at Devils Development Camp

On the 2024 Development Camp...

There are a lot of good guys here. A lot of good players. It’s good (competition) every day here.

On players that he bonded with in Utica...

Hatakka, another Finnish player. There were a lot of guys like (Topias) Vilen. There are a lot of good guys there, a good group.

On the biggest difference in the AHL from Europe...

It’s a lot more physical. That’s the biggest thing. The situations come (faster). The rink is smaller, so everything comes fast.

On areas of his game he wants to work on for next season...

My defensive side of the game, box outs and stuff like that.

2024DevCamp-114
RookieMedia-01
20230923_Practice-20
DevCampDay5-030
DevCampDay5-054
2024DevCamp-249
2024DevCamp-209
/

Photos of Topias Vilen

