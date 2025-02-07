Devils 'Sweep the Deck Gala' Raises Record $2 Million | RELEASE

Last week, the Devils Sweep the Deck Gala raised a record-breaking $2 million to support the Devils Youth Foundation. The team’s signature fundraising event on Thursday, January 30 had the largest attendance to date with over 800 guests and had the generous support of over 70 corporate partners. All funds raised through the Devils Sweep the Deck Gala will support the Foundation’s contribution in philanthropic and programmatic support to dozens of non-profit organizations across New Jersey.

“We are thrilled that we surpassed our goal, and this $2 million enables us to go even further with our mission—providing life-changing funding to local organizations supporting New Jersey’s youth,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “These funds will expand our community impact, strengthen nonprofit partnerships, and foster long-term, meaningful change. We thank our corporate sponsors, managing partners, New Jersey Devils players, and the community for making this our most successful Sweep the Deck Gala yet.”

Entering the night, the Foundation raised $1.6 million and by the conclusion of the event, that total eclipsed the record-breaking $2 million mark. This marks over $5 million raised for the Foundation over the course of four Devils Sweep the Gala events.

The marquee celebration transformed the Devils’ home ice into a professional curling rink, and the arena floor into a casino lounge. Gala attendees, including Executive Directors from the Foundation’s nonprofit partners, had the opportunity to curl alongside Devils current players and alumni, as well as partake in poker, roulette, craps and more at the event’s casino section. The night also included a musical performance by the Newark Arts High School Latin Band.

Come along as Lazar and Stein tour Sweep the Deck!

