RWJBarnabas Health Announces Luke Hughes as Brand Ambassador | RELEASE

RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey’s largest, most comprehensive academic health system today announced New Jersey Devils star defenseman Luke Hughes as a new brand ambassador. This news comes on the heels of New Jersey Devils superstar Jack Hughes (Luke’s brother), becoming RWJBarnabas Health’s first-ever brand ambassador in December 2025, while further strengthening the more than 30-year partnership between RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils.

Through this multi-year partnership, Luke Hughes is joining a team of more than 47,000 employees, where he will help shine a spotlight on programs and initiatives to improve the health of residents across New Jersey.

“We are elated to welcome Luke Hughes to the RWJBarnabas Health team in supporting our efforts to tackle critical health issues impacting the communities we serve,” said Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to community health extends beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinical facilities. Alongside his brother and teammate Jack, Luke will use his platform to share his passion to help others and support meaningful initiatives related to pediatric health and social impact programs – which includes ensuring kids and families have access to nutritious food to improve health outcomes.”

While Jack Hughes continues to be the face of the Get Checked campaign, which encourages finding a primary care physician, scheduling routine doctor visits, getting recommended health screenings, and taking advantage of the full range of RWJBarnabas Health’s preventive care and specialty services, Luke will participate in a range of activities in support of pediatric health and community health. This includes RWJBarnabas Health’s efforts to improve food insecurity and advance food-as-medicine solutions, including increased access to nutritious food for those living in underserved communities.

Luke will support programs and special events in conjunction with Harvest: RWJBarnabas Health’s Farm to Community Center in Newark which serves as a hub for community-driven initiatives that enhance access to fresh, healthy foods and comprehensive nutrition and wellness education; The Beth Greenhouse at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, a sustainable, hydroponic greenhouse that produces more than 5,000 pounds of high quality, nutritious, locally grown produce each year; Brigaid – transforming school meals for students in Newark, New Jersey’s largest school district; and Hannah’s Kitchen, offering pediatric health and wellness programming.

Over the holidays, Luke will visit Harvest, where they utilize the fully equipped teaching kitchen for cooking demonstrations, nutrition education classes, and lunch-and-learns with local students and community groups. Throughout the year, Luke will support pediatric programs and community health initiatives in communities across the state.

“RWJBarnabas Health has been an incredible partner for the Devils, and I’m excited to join their team as a brand ambassador alongside my brother Jack,” said Hughes. “I’m passionate about helping others, and I look forward to further supporting programs that positively impact the health and well-being of kids, families and so many community members, including RWJBarnabas Health’s efforts to improve food insecurity.”

Key Luke Hughes Brand Ambassador highlights will include:

Digital content series: A series of original videos highlighting pediatric health and community wellness while promoting the people and RWJBarnabas Health programs making an impact across New Jersey.

A series of original videos highlighting pediatric health and community wellness while promoting the people and RWJBarnabas Health programs making an impact across New Jersey. Hospital and pediatric visits: Luke will strengthen his connection to pediatric patients, families and care teams - both supporting and encouraging them as they tackle health challenges.

Luke will strengthen his connection to pediatric patients, families and care teams - both supporting and encouraging them as they tackle health challenges. Community engagement: Luke will participate in community-based programs and events that support RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to addressing issues such as food insecurity and other community needs that impact the health and well-being of kids.

Luke will participate in community-based programs and events that support RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to addressing issues such as food insecurity and other community needs that impact the health and well-being of kids. Social media integration: Collaborative social content designed to raise awareness of health, wellness and community programs.

Collaborative social content designed to raise awareness of health, wellness and community programs. Events: Luke will appear at select RWJBarnabas Health events across the state.

Hughes was the #4 overall draft pick of the New Jersey Devils in the 2021 NHL Draft. After playing two seasons at the University of Michigan, Hughes joined the Devils for the 2022-23 playoffs and has been a mainstay in the line-up as a defenseman ever since. Joining Jack on the RWJBarnabas Health team further strengthens the affiliation between New Jersey’s largest health care system and the New Jersey Devils, as Luke will use his platform to share important messages about health and wellness with the broader community.

RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils share a collective commitment to building a healthier New Jersey. With the 2026-27 NHL season now underway, Luke will also assume an expanded role supporting core community-based initiatives such as the RWJBarnabas Health ‘Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk’; youth hockey programs such as Learn to Play and high school hockey; annual blood drives and community screenings; important cause nights; immersive game day patient experiences and more.

RWJBarnabas Health is the Official Health Care Provider of The New Jersey Devils, with the RWJBarnabas Health logo prominently featured on all Devils’ home jerseys as the Club’s first-ever patch partner.