Newark Takes the Stage at Devils Game Wednesday | FEATURE

EVO Dance Crew, vocalist Destiny Autumn of The Suyat Band and percussionist Carlos Ferreira share the Newark connections behind Wednesday’s performances at Prudential Center

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By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils fans already know the team will wear its popular new Hometown Remix uniform for the first time Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

It's also Newark Celebration Night, so what else can fans expect at The Rock?

The Suyat Band, whose vocalists include Newark resident Destiny Autumn and Newark native and founder Matt Suyat, will perform before the game and during both intermissions on the Section 16 Sound Stage. Local percussionist Carlos Ferreira will join the band as a special guest.

EVO Dance Crew will bring high-energy hip-hop and freestyle to the Hometown Remix performance area on the main concourse during the first intermission.

DJ MORAE' and the Arts High School Jazz Band are also part of the entertainment lineup. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Behind those performances are personal connections to Newark. For EVO co-founder and director Khalifa Farms, Autumn and Ferreira, the city provided the people, encouragement and opportunities to turn an interest in the arts into a career.

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EVO Dance Crew

From the neighborhood to the stage

More than a decade ago, Newark native Khalifa Farms and his neighbor used to go outside to play football. Then one day, Farms put on some Jersey club music and discovered they had something else in common.

"And then instead of us going outside to play football, we started going outside to dance," Farms recalled.

He was a high-school freshman learning from videos of local dance crews and groups such as the Jabbawockeez. He and his friends brought more classmates into the conversation and started EVO, which Farms now leads as director.

The group has since expanded to include dancers from elsewhere in New Jersey and New York. Its beginnings remain firmly rooted in Newark, where dance gave Farms and his friends somewhere to put their energy.

"When you're an artist, you have a lot of creative energy and you're constantly looking for somewhere to put that energy," he said.

Today, Farms also works as a high school dance teacher in East New York. Through EVO, he has helped turn that creative outlet into paid opportunities for other dancers, from weddings and community events to larger stages.

One recent highlight was performing at FIFA games in East Rutherford. What made the experience particularly meaningful was being able to share it with the group.

"A lot of times I do work by myself as well as an artist, but that was really special to me because it wasn't just me this time," Farms said. "It was the team as well, you know?"

Woo Zahir

Woo Crew member Zahir is also on the EVO Dance Crew

EVO already has a connection to Devils game nights through Zahir "Za" Adams, who also performs with the Woo Crew. Farms encouraged Adams to audition and supports his dancers pursuing opportunities beyond the group.

"He is a really great dancer, great person on the team," Farms said.

Wednesday will be a return to Prudential Center for Farms and another opportunity to share a meaningful stage with his team.

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Destiny Autumn, one of the vocalists for The Suyat Band

A new perspective at The Rock

Autumn already has memories of Prudential Center, including childhood trips to see the Jonas Brothers with friends. This visit will bring two firsts: her first performance at the arena and her first hockey game.

"We're pretty high energy, all of us," Autumn said of the band. "So, it's going to be a lot of fun."

Now a Newark resident, Autumn grew up in western New Jersey, where she found more opportunities in athletics than in the arts. When she told her mother she wanted to perform, her mother brought her into Newark for workshops and summer programs.

Her arts education took her through Newark School of the Arts, Newark Symphony Hall and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. She studied piano and voice, learned about different forms of dance and found an interest that would shape her future.

NJPAC's Jazz for Teens program introduced her to jazz, which she went on to study in college. Performing on the NJPAC stage left a particularly strong impression.

"It was an actual full on stage with the lights, and we had an actual program, and I just really wanted to do that again," Autumn said.

She credits Newark with helping shape the soulfulness of her voice. The city's diversity and personality are also part of what keeps her connected to it.

"I think everybody here is just brutally themselves," she said.

For Autumn, the celebration is a chance to recognize the creativity she has experienced throughout the city.

"It's nice to have a spotlight on Newark, New Jersey," she said.

"Newark doesn't realize how cool it already is without even trying"

- Newark-based percussionist Carlos Ferreira

Finding a rhythm in Newark

Ferreira arrived in Newark after growing up in Portugal, joining his father and hoping to explore the possibilities of a music career in the United States.

He found them through the people around him.

An advertisement seeking a band in a local Portuguese-language newspaper connected the drummer with a punk rock group. Newark's house music scene brought opportunities to play percussion alongside DJs. Its Brazilian community introduced him to more musicians and rhythms, while local connections also helped him secure his first touring opportunity.

"The diversity of Newark also shaped me into the musician and to the man that I also am today," Ferreira said.

He has performed at Mulberry Commons, just outside Prudential Center, where he sees the city's approach to music in its simplest form: a sound system, good music and a community ready to enjoy it.

That spirit will come inside the arena Wednesday when Ferreira joins The Suyat Band for their first performance together. He plans to add percussion around the band's existing sound, bringing a kit that includes a floor tom, snare and timbales.

"The band keeps its own identity, and I'll just improvise and bring my own flavor to what they already have been doing and been doing pretty well," he said.

For Ferreira, the opportunity is also a way to introduce more fans to the talent he has come to know through Newark's music community.

"I think that Newark doesn't realize how cool it already is without even trying," he said.

He hopes Wednesday gives more people a chance to experience it.

As Ferreira put it, "Newark reminds the world of the beauty and the importance of being and staying real."

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