Newark Takes the Stage at Devils Game Wednesday | FEATURE

Devils fans already know the team will wear its popular new Hometown Remix uniform for the first time Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

It's also Newark Celebration Night, so what else can fans expect at The Rock?

The Suyat Band, whose vocalists include Newark resident Destiny Autumn and Newark native and founder Matt Suyat, will perform before the game and during both intermissions on the Section 16 Sound Stage. Local percussionist Carlos Ferreira will join the band as a special guest.

EVO Dance Crew will bring high-energy hip-hop and freestyle to the Hometown Remix performance area on the main concourse during the first intermission.

DJ MORAE' and the Arts High School Jazz Band are also part of the entertainment lineup. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Behind those performances are personal connections to Newark. For EVO co-founder and director Khalifa Farms, Autumn and Ferreira, the city provided the people, encouragement and opportunities to turn an interest in the arts into a career.