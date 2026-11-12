Devils Recall Kolyachonok from Utica | TRANSACTION

Defenseman has three assists in 12 games with the Comets this season

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By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils have recalled defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

Kolyachonok has recorded three assists and a plus-2 rating in 12 games with Utica this season.

The left-shot defenseman joined New Jersey as a free agent on July 1, signing a one-year, one-way contract worth $850,000. He has five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 87 career NHL games with Arizona, Utah, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Boston.

The Minsk, Belarus, native was originally selected by Florida in the second round, 52nd overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

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