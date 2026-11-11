Mantha to LTIR, Hameenaho, Noesen Recalled | BLOG

The Devils made the following transactions on Wednesday evening:

After suffering a throat injury on Saturday, forward Anthony Mantha has been placed on LTIR, retroactive to November 7. Mantha took a high-stick to the throat in the third period against the Islanders and left the game shortly thereafter.

In addition, New Jersey has loaned forward Riley Tufte to Utica of the American Hockey League. Tufte had joined the Devils on their road trip, down a forward without Mantha, but did not play.

The club has also recalled forwards Lenni Hämeenaho and Stefan Noesen from Utica. This is Hämeenaho's first recall of the season. He is off to a strong start with the Comets, leading the club with nine points (6g-3a) in 11 games. His six goals also leads the Utica roster.

Last season the 22-year-old appeared in 33 games with the Devils and registered two goals and six assists.

Noesen has played in five games with the Devils this season recording a goal and two assists, and has two goals and four assists in his seven games with Utica.