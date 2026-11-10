Devils Stick With Winning Formula in Winnipeg | MORNING SKATE
Keefe confirms New Jersey will again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen as the Devils seek their sixth straight win against the Jets; Daws starts for Winnipeg
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (13-5-0) at WINNIPEG JETS (7-8-3)
New Jersey wraps up its three-game road trip in Winnipeg tonight against the Jets. Puck drop is 7:08 PM ET.
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WINNIPEG, MB - The New Jersey Devils are sticking with what worked in Toronto.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Tuesday morning that the Devils will dress the same group that defeated the Maple Leafs 4-0 on Sunday, utilizing 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second consecutive game.
"Yeah, we'll stay with the same group," Keefe said ahead of New Jersey's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.
The Devils enter Tuesday's game riding a five-game winning streak and have won nine of their past 10 contests. At 13-5-0, New Jersey will face a Winnipeg team that has also found its footing recently, winning three straight games following a difficult stretch in October.
Both teams will be looking to extend their winning streaks in the first of two regular-season meetings.
STICKING WITH 11 AND SEVEN
Keefe liked what he saw from the Devils' lineup configuration in Toronto, where the team earned its first shutout victory of the season.
Rather than return to a traditional 12-forward, six-defenseman arrangement, New Jersey will maintain the same approach against Winnipeg.
"We've got a lot of good forwards, so we're able to move things around a little bit there," Keefe said. "And helped us share some minutes on defense too. So, all those reasons, you stick with it."
The alignment allows Keefe to rotate forwards through different combinations while distributing minutes across seven defensemen.
The Devils recently recalled forward Riley Tufte, who participated in Tuesday's morning skate. Keefe said the organization liked Tufte's work during training camp and noted that his size and position provide depth similar to Anthony Mantha.
For now, however, the Devils will continue with the same personnel used in Toronto.
WINNING STREAKS COLLIDE
Tuesday's matchup features two teams coming off strong performances.
The Devils have won five consecutive games, most recently shutting out Toronto 4-0 on Sunday. New Jersey has outshot its opponents by an average of nearly nine shots per game this season while averaging 3.61 goals per contest.
Winnipeg, meanwhile, has recovered from a six-game losing streak with three consecutive victories over Montreal, Vancouver and Tampa Bay.
The Jets defeated the Lightning 4-3 on Sunday, with Mark Scheifele scoring the winning goal.
Keefe expects Winnipeg to present a difficult challenge, particularly given the atmosphere surrounding Tuesday's game.
"It's not often you get to play in a hostile environment in November for a regular season game," Keefe said.
"Our team's been playing really well, so we're focused on that, and the strength of how we've played has come through our sense of team and how the guys have pulled together, worked together."
Keefe pointed to Winnipeg's recent performances against strong opponents as evidence of the challenge ahead.
"Our team game's been really solid, and that'll be put to the test tonight," he said. "We're expecting a tight game here today despite all the circumstances."
Jets head coach Scott Arniel offered a similarly complimentary assessment of New Jersey's recent play.
"They have a transition game that is elite," Arniel said. "They push quick and they get in the opposite direction in a hurry."
Arniel also praised the Devils' defensive structure and ability to limit scoring opportunities.
"This is a really good test for us. It's going to be a speed game, and we've got to make sure that we're doing all the right things," he said.
MORRISSEY RETURNS FOR WINNIPEG
The Jets will receive an important addition to their lineup Tuesday with the return of defenseman Josh Morrissey.
The veteran blueliner has been sidelined since early October, missing Winnipeg's previous 14 games, but Arniel confirmed that Morrissey has been cleared to return.
"He's obviously a big boost for us, having him back," Arniel said. "Big ice time eater. He obviously plays against the other team's top line, and certainly know what he does with our specialty teams."
Morrissey's return comes at an important time for Winnipeg, particularly against a New Jersey team featuring considerable speed throughout its lineup.
"Offensively, going against a quick New Jersey team, it's real critical for us to have him back, so he can help out," Arniel said.
Arniel indicated that Morrissey has maintained his conditioning throughout the absence and should be capable of handling significant minutes immediately.
The Jets have relied heavily on Kyle Connor, who leads the team with 13 goals and 19 points through 18 games. Scheifele follows with 18 points, including six over his past three contests.
MERCER FACES FORMER TEAMMATES
Tuesday will also mark Dawson Mercer's first opportunity to face the Devils since joining Winnipeg.
The former New Jersey forward acknowledged that seeing familiar faces on the opposing side will take some adjustment, but said he's looking forward to the opportunity.
"They've been my friends for the last so many years, and it's going to be exciting to get out there and just play against them," Mercer told NewJerseyDevils.com's Amanda Stein.
"Obviously, weird wearing a different color than them, but when we get out there, it's all going to be business then."
Mercer, who began his NHL career with New Jersey, described his time with the Devils fondly and expressed appreciation for the support he received.
"Well, I loved it there. Obviously, my dream came true there to be an NHL player and to start off my career," Mercer said.
"They welcomed me in with open arms, and I'm always grateful for that."
Mercer has eight points in 18 games this season and has been settling into an expanded role with Winnipeg.
Arniel said he has noticed steady improvement in the forward's comfort level.
"I think he's gotten better and better every game," Arniel said. "His comfort level is starting to really kind of sink in."
Keefe also spoke highly of Mercer, emphasizing both his reliability and his character.
"Tremendous person, first of all. Very well-liked amongst his teammates and coaches for that matter. Lots of respect for him," Keefe said.
"Consistency both in his play and the fact that he plays every night. He stayed healthy, he's reliable, has a good skill set, can get you 20-plus goals."
DAWS AND ALLEN REUNITE IN OPPOSING CREASES
The goaltending matchup will feature another pair of familiar faces.
Jake Allen will start for New Jersey, while former Devil Nico Daws gets the assignment for Winnipeg.
For Daws, the matchup carries additional significance because of his relationship with Allen, whom he credited as an important mentor during his development.
"Obviously, Jake was awesome to me, and he's an awesome goalie," Daws said. "It'll be fun going against him. I'm excited."
Asked about the most important lesson Allen taught him, Daws offered a simple response.
"Just believe in myself."
Daws elaborated on how Allen helped him navigate the uncertainties of establishing himself in the NHL.
"He was always just, 'Do your thing. Believe in yourself. You're a good goalie.' So, yeah, I always appreciate that."
Keefe expressed similar appreciation for Daws, who spent his entire professional career in the Devils organization before joining Winnipeg.
"There's a lot of belief in the organization on Nico's ability," Keefe said. "Anytime he's played for me in New Jersey, he's done extremely well. Big guy, solid, love how he moves in the net."
Daws enters Tuesday with a 2-3-0 record, 2.86 goals-against average and .886 save percentage this season.
THE SCOOP
The Devils conclude their three-game road trip Tuesday night in Winnipeg, looking to extend a five-game winning streak that has lifted them to a 13-5-0 record through their first 18 games.
New Jersey has won nine of its last 10 games and is coming off a 4-0 victory over Toronto Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena.
Timo Meier scored twice in the second period to give the Devils a 2-0 lead, while Nico Hischier added a power-play goal in the third. Connor Brown finished the scoring with an empty-net goal. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt each recorded two assists.
The victory followed a dramatic 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders on Saturday night, when New Jersey erased a two-goal third-period deficit before Jack Hughes scored the winner on a breakaway just 1:18 into overtime.
The two wins continued a strong stretch for the Devils, who also defeated Edmonton, St. Louis and Vegas during their current streak.
Hughes has been particularly productive, recording 11 points (5g-6a) over his last five games. The 25-year-old was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week on Monday after recording nine points in four games.
New Jersey will be without forward Anthony Mantha, who returned to New Jersey for further evaluation after suffering a throat injury against the Islanders on Saturday. Mantha has five goals and 10 points in 17 games this season.
The Devils recalled forward Riley Tufte from Utica on Monday. The 6-foot-6 winger recorded 56 points (32g-24a) with Providence in the American Hockey League last season and has two assists in nine games with the Comets this year.
Jake Allen will start in goal for New Jersey.
Winnipeg, meanwhile, has put together a three-game winning streak of its own following a difficult stretch that saw the Jets go nine consecutive games without a victory.
The Jets are 7-8-3 through 18 games and have won their last three contests against Montreal, Vancouver and Tampa Bay.
Winnipeg's turnaround began with a remarkable 5-4 overtime victory in Montreal on Nov. 3. Trailing 4-0 with less than three minutes remaining in regulation, the Jets scored four times in a span of 2:06 to force overtime before Dylan Samberg scored the winner.
Winnipeg followed that with a 6-2 victory over Vancouver on Thursday before defeating Tampa Bay 4-3 on Sunday in another game decided in the final moments.
The Jets built a 3-0 lead against the Lightning before Tampa Bay scored three goals in just over four minutes during the third period. Mark Scheifele scored on a 5-on-3 power play with 1.6 seconds remaining to secure the victory.
Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg with 13 goals and 19 points through 18 games. Scheifele has four goals and 18 points, while Cole Perfetti has contributed seven goals and 14 points.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Devils: Jack Hughes
Hughes has recorded multiple points in five consecutive games, collecting 11 points (5g-6a) during that stretch. He was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week after posting nine points in four games, including the overtime winner against the Islanders Saturday. Hughes leads New Jersey with 25 points (9g-16a) through 18 games.
Jets: Mark Scheifele
Scheifele scored the winning goal with just 1.6 seconds remaining in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay, helping Winnipeg extend its winning streak to three games. He also assisted on Cole Perfetti's second-period power-play goal. Scheifele has four goals and 14 assists for 18 points this season, one behind Kyle Connor for the team lead.
INJURIES
Devils:
- Anthony Mantha: Throat, out
- Seamus Casey: Knee, Injured Non-Roster
Jets:
- Josh Morrissey: Wrist, Injured Reserve
- Vladislav Namestnikov: Undisclosed, Injured Reserve
- Elias Salomonsson: Personal, Injured Non-Roster
- Nick Bjugstad: Pectoral, Long-Term Injured Reserve
2025-26 REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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JETS
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GOALS
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J.Hughes, 9
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Connor, 13
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ASSISTS
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J. Hughes, 16
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Scheifele, 14
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POINTS
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J. Hughes, 25
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Connor, 19
GAME NOTES
- Nico Hischier recorded his 500th career NHL point Sunday against Toronto, becoming the third Swiss-born player in NHL history to reach the milestone, joining Roman Josi and Kevin Fiala.
- Jack Hughes has scored three overtime goals this season, the most in the NHL. His 12 career overtime goals rank second in Devils franchise history behind Patrik Elias (16).
- Jesper Bratt has recorded seven points (1g-6a) over his last five games and ranks second on the Devils with 18 points (3g-15a) this season.
- Luke Hughes has six goals in 18 games, already emerging as one of New Jersey's top goal-scoring defensemen this season.
- Cody Glass scored twice in New Jersey's 4-3 loss at Winnipeg on Jan. 11, 2026, including goals in the second period that twice gave the Devils the lead.
- Nico Hischier scored in both meetings against Winnipeg last season, recording one goal in each game.
- Jake Allen has appeared in 24 career games against Winnipeg, compiling a 9-11-3 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and .884 save percentage.
- Kyle Connor has scored six power-play goals this season, accounting for nearly half of his team-leading 13 goals.
- Cole Perfetti has seven goals and 14 points through 18 games, including a power-play goal in Winnipeg's most recent victory against Tampa Bay.
- Brayden Yager scored his first career NHL goal Sunday against Tampa Bay, giving Winnipeg a 3-0 lead in the third period.
- Dawson Mercer has four points (1g-3a) in eight games since joining Winnipeg in October.
- The Jets' four-goal comeback against Montreal on Nov. 3 was the latest successful four-goal comeback in NHL history, with Winnipeg beginning its rally in the final 2:39 of regulation.