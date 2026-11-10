Devils Stick With Winning Formula in Winnipeg | MORNING SKATE

MORNING SKATE RECAP

WINNIPEG, MB - The New Jersey Devils are sticking with what worked in Toronto.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Tuesday morning that the Devils will dress the same group that defeated the Maple Leafs 4-0 on Sunday, utilizing 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second consecutive game.

"Yeah, we'll stay with the same group," Keefe said ahead of New Jersey's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

The Devils enter Tuesday's game riding a five-game winning streak and have won nine of their past 10 contests. At 13-5-0, New Jersey will face a Winnipeg team that has also found its footing recently, winning three straight games following a difficult stretch in October.

Both teams will be looking to extend their winning streaks in the first of two regular-season meetings.

STICKING WITH 11 AND SEVEN

Keefe liked what he saw from the Devils' lineup configuration in Toronto, where the team earned its first shutout victory of the season.

Rather than return to a traditional 12-forward, six-defenseman arrangement, New Jersey will maintain the same approach against Winnipeg.

"We've got a lot of good forwards, so we're able to move things around a little bit there," Keefe said. "And helped us share some minutes on defense too. So, all those reasons, you stick with it."

The alignment allows Keefe to rotate forwards through different combinations while distributing minutes across seven defensemen.

The Devils recently recalled forward Riley Tufte, who participated in Tuesday's morning skate. Keefe said the organization liked Tufte's work during training camp and noted that his size and position provide depth similar to Anthony Mantha.

For now, however, the Devils will continue with the same personnel used in Toronto.

WINNING STREAKS COLLIDE

Tuesday's matchup features two teams coming off strong performances.

The Devils have won five consecutive games, most recently shutting out Toronto 4-0 on Sunday. New Jersey has outshot its opponents by an average of nearly nine shots per game this season while averaging 3.61 goals per contest.

Winnipeg, meanwhile, has recovered from a six-game losing streak with three consecutive victories over Montreal, Vancouver and Tampa Bay.

The Jets defeated the Lightning 4-3 on Sunday, with Mark Scheifele scoring the winning goal.

Keefe expects Winnipeg to present a difficult challenge, particularly given the atmosphere surrounding Tuesday's game.

"It's not often you get to play in a hostile environment in November for a regular season game," Keefe said.

"Our team's been playing really well, so we're focused on that, and the strength of how we've played has come through our sense of team and how the guys have pulled together, worked together."

Keefe pointed to Winnipeg's recent performances against strong opponents as evidence of the challenge ahead.

"Our team game's been really solid, and that'll be put to the test tonight," he said. "We're expecting a tight game here today despite all the circumstances."

Jets head coach Scott Arniel offered a similarly complimentary assessment of New Jersey's recent play.

"They have a transition game that is elite," Arniel said. "They push quick and they get in the opposite direction in a hurry."

Arniel also praised the Devils' defensive structure and ability to limit scoring opportunities.

"This is a really good test for us. It's going to be a speed game, and we've got to make sure that we're doing all the right things," he said.

MORRISSEY RETURNS FOR WINNIPEG

The Jets will receive an important addition to their lineup Tuesday with the return of defenseman Josh Morrissey.

The veteran blueliner has been sidelined since early October, missing Winnipeg's previous 14 games, but Arniel confirmed that Morrissey has been cleared to return.

"He's obviously a big boost for us, having him back," Arniel said. "Big ice time eater. He obviously plays against the other team's top line, and certainly know what he does with our specialty teams."

Morrissey's return comes at an important time for Winnipeg, particularly against a New Jersey team featuring considerable speed throughout its lineup.

"Offensively, going against a quick New Jersey team, it's real critical for us to have him back, so he can help out," Arniel said.

Arniel indicated that Morrissey has maintained his conditioning throughout the absence and should be capable of handling significant minutes immediately.

The Jets have relied heavily on Kyle Connor, who leads the team with 13 goals and 19 points through 18 games. Scheifele follows with 18 points, including six over his past three contests.

MERCER FACES FORMER TEAMMATES

Tuesday will also mark Dawson Mercer's first opportunity to face the Devils since joining Winnipeg.

The former New Jersey forward acknowledged that seeing familiar faces on the opposing side will take some adjustment, but said he's looking forward to the opportunity.

"They've been my friends for the last so many years, and it's going to be exciting to get out there and just play against them," Mercer told NewJerseyDevils.com's Amanda Stein.

"Obviously, weird wearing a different color than them, but when we get out there, it's all going to be business then."

Mercer, who began his NHL career with New Jersey, described his time with the Devils fondly and expressed appreciation for the support he received.

"Well, I loved it there. Obviously, my dream came true there to be an NHL player and to start off my career," Mercer said.

"They welcomed me in with open arms, and I'm always grateful for that."

Mercer has eight points in 18 games this season and has been settling into an expanded role with Winnipeg.

Arniel said he has noticed steady improvement in the forward's comfort level.

"I think he's gotten better and better every game," Arniel said. "His comfort level is starting to really kind of sink in."

Keefe also spoke highly of Mercer, emphasizing both his reliability and his character.

"Tremendous person, first of all. Very well-liked amongst his teammates and coaches for that matter. Lots of respect for him," Keefe said.

"Consistency both in his play and the fact that he plays every night. He stayed healthy, he's reliable, has a good skill set, can get you 20-plus goals."

DAWS AND ALLEN REUNITE IN OPPOSING CREASES

The goaltending matchup will feature another pair of familiar faces.

Jake Allen will start for New Jersey, while former Devil Nico Daws gets the assignment for Winnipeg.

For Daws, the matchup carries additional significance because of his relationship with Allen, whom he credited as an important mentor during his development.

"Obviously, Jake was awesome to me, and he's an awesome goalie," Daws said. "It'll be fun going against him. I'm excited."

Asked about the most important lesson Allen taught him, Daws offered a simple response.

"Just believe in myself."

Daws elaborated on how Allen helped him navigate the uncertainties of establishing himself in the NHL.

"He was always just, 'Do your thing. Believe in yourself. You're a good goalie.' So, yeah, I always appreciate that."

Keefe expressed similar appreciation for Daws, who spent his entire professional career in the Devils organization before joining Winnipeg.

"There's a lot of belief in the organization on Nico's ability," Keefe said. "Anytime he's played for me in New Jersey, he's done extremely well. Big guy, solid, love how he moves in the net."

Daws enters Tuesday with a 2-3-0 record, 2.86 goals-against average and .886 save percentage this season.