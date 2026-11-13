Call-Ups Lead Devils to 4-2 Win Over Capitals | GAME STORY

NEWARK, N.J. - Three players who were skating with the Utica Comets earlier this week made their presence felt in New Jersey tonight.

Lenni Hameenaho, Vladislav Kolyachonok and Stefan Noesen all scored as the Devils turned a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center.

Devils struck first with a power play goal. Timo Meier sent a saucer pass through Arseny Gritsyuk's legs and over across the ice to Evan Rodrigues at the right circle who wired it past Logan Thompson in the Capitals net 2:20 into the game.

Washington netted a power play goal of their own with 5:50 to go in the opening frame. Ryan Leonard got in behind the Devils defense and backhanded it in-close past Hellebuyck.

After one period of play, shots on goal were 13-12 for the Devils. New Jersey had an 8-1 lead in shots at one point.

Pierre-Luc Dubois fired a shot from the right circle past Hellebuyck to put the Caps in front early in the second.

Midway through the second, the Devils tied the game. Brenden Dillon's shot from the left point went off Hameenaho in front past Thompson to make it 2-2.

After 40 minutes, shots were 20-19 for the Caps.

Devils looked to have gone in front 10 seconds into a power play early in the third as the puck made it across the goal line following a wild scramble in the crease. After a quick officials review, it was ruled that the puck was directed into he net with a distinct kicking motion.

A few minutes after the disallowed goal, a shot from the right point by Vladislav Kolyachonok had eyes, finding its way between the legs of Thompson to put the Devils in front, 3-2. Stefan Noesen was in front to provide the screen.

Noesen himself contributed on the fourth goal, backhanding the puck in on a breakaway with 2:53 to play.

Jack Hughes added an empty-net goal to clinch the outcome.