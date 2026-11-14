Devils Complete Home-and-Home with Caps | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (14-6-0) at WASHINGTON CAPITALS (10-7-0)
New Jersey wraps up a home-and-home with the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your Game Preview presented by Otter Moving and Storage and check back for the Morning Skate Recap.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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MORNING SKATE RECAP
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Check back following morning skate for a full report.
THE SCOOP
The Devils close out a home-and-home with the Capitals Saturday, looking to take the second game after Thursday's 5-2 victory. Connor Hellebuyck improved to 6-0-0 since joining the Devils. The Devils have had a recent string of call-ups that have jumped into the lineup and immediately produced. Against the Caps, Lenni Hameenaho, Stefan Noesen and Vlad Kolyachonock all scored goals in the victory.
On Friday, the club also recalled defenseman Anton Silaev, his first recall to the National Hockey League. The club has been dealing with a string of injuries and illness lately, with Brett Pesce missing the game against the Capitals with an illness, while Johnny Kovacevic is the most recent player to go down with an injury, placed on Injured Reserve on Friday.
The Devils (14-6-0) have won six of their past seven. The Capitals are 10-7-0 and were 7-3-0 over their previous 10 games before Thursday's loss.
The teams meet one more time this season, on Jan. 24 in Newark.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Devils: Evan Rodrigues
Rodrigues was named Thursday's first star with a goal and an assist, including the opening power-play goal. He also won nine of his 15 faceoffs, and he has become a strong voice in the dressing room on playing responsibly in the defensive zone.
Capitals: Ryan Leonard
Leonard scored the Capitals' only power-play goal Thursday, getting in behind the Devils defense to backhand the puck past Hellebuyck, and he finished with four shots on goal. He has six goals and six assists this season.
INJURIES
Devils:
- Anthony Mantha: throat, LTIR
- Johnny Kovacevic: lower-body, IR
- Brett Pesce: illness
- Seamus Casey: Injured, non-roster
Capitals:
- Rasmus Sandin: Knee, LTIR
- Vincent Desharnais: Abdomen, IR
- Patrick Thomas: Upper-body, injured non-roster
26-27 REGULAR-SEASON
- Oct. 17 at Washington, 4-2 L
- Nov. 12 vs. Washington, 5-2 W
- Nov. 14 at Washington
- Jan. 24 vs. Washington
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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CAPITALS
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GOALS
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J. Hughes, 10
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Tuch, 11
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ASSISTS
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J. Hughes, 17
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Strome, 12
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POINTS
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J. Hughes, 27
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Strome, 15