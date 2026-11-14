Devils Complete Home-and-Home with Caps | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils close out a home-and-home with the Capitals Saturday, looking to take the second game after Thursday's 5-2 victory. Connor Hellebuyck improved to 6-0-0 since joining the Devils. The Devils have had a recent string of call-ups that have jumped into the lineup and immediately produced. Against the Caps, Lenni Hameenaho, Stefan Noesen and Vlad Kolyachonock all scored goals in the victory.

On Friday, the club also recalled defenseman Anton Silaev, his first recall to the National Hockey League. The club has been dealing with a string of injuries and illness lately, with Brett Pesce missing the game against the Capitals with an illness, while Johnny Kovacevic is the most recent player to go down with an injury, placed on Injured Reserve on Friday.

The Devils (14-6-0) have won six of their past seven. The Capitals are 10-7-0 and were 7-3-0 over their previous 10 games before Thursday's loss.

The teams meet one more time this season, on Jan. 24 in Newark.