Jack Hughes Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | BLOG

After a week of putting up nine points over the course of just four games, Devils star Jack Hughes has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week.

Hughes has helped lead the Devils on a five-game win streak, and putting up back-to-back two-goal outtings, one on the road in Vegas (where he also had an assist), and then again at home against Edmonton. He also capped of the Devils come-from-behind victory against the Islanders on Long Island, with the overtime winner against Ilya Sorokin.

Overall, Hughes leads the Devils in points, with 25, in 18 games, goals (9) and assists (16).

Anaheim Ducks left winger Cutter Gauthier was named the week's First Star, and and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros was named the Third Star.