Jack Hughes Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | BLOG

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By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

After a week of putting up nine points over the course of just four games, Devils star Jack Hughes has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week. 

Hughes has helped lead the Devils on a five-game win streak, and putting up back-to-back two-goal outtings, one on the road in Vegas (where he also had an assist), and then again at home against Edmonton. He also capped of the Devils come-from-behind victory against the Islanders on Long Island, with the overtime winner against Ilya Sorokin.

Overall, Hughes leads the Devils in points, with 25, in 18 games, goals (9) and assists (16).

Anaheim Ducks left winger Cutter Gauthier was named the week's First Star, and and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros was named the Third Star.

NJD@NYI: Hughes scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

From the NHL:

SECOND STAR – JACK HUGHES, C, NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Hughes collected 3-6—9 in four games as the Devils (13-5-0, 26 points) posted a perfect week to improve to 9-1-0 in their last 10 contests dating to Oct. 20. Hughes recorded 2-1—3, his second straight multi-goal performance after tallying 2-0—2 (including the decisive goal) Oct. 30 at VGK (5-2 W), in a 4-3 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 3. He then registered two points in each of his next three outings, picking up two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues Nov. 5, 1-1—2 (highlighted by his League-leading third overtime goal of the season) in a 5-4 triumph versus the New York Islanders Nov. 7 and two helpers in a 4-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Nov. 8. The 25-year-old Hughes, who has notched multiple points in five consecutive team games for the second time in his career (also Jan. 22 – Feb. 6, 2023: 6-5—11 in 5 GP), tops New Jersey and ranks 11th in the entire NHL with 9-16—25 through 18 total appearances in 2026-27.

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