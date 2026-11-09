Devils Recall Tufte from Utica | TRANSACTION

Forward has two assists in nine games with the Comets this season

GettyImages-2296361363-Prudential-Patch
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils have recalled forward Riley Tufte from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

Tufte has recorded two assists in nine games with Utica this season.

The 28-year-old, 6-foot-6 winger signed a one-year contract with New Jersey on July 1. He finished last season with 32 goals and 24 assists for 56 points in 64 games with the Providence Bruins.

Tufte also scored one goal in four NHL appearances with Boston last season. He was originally selected by Dallas in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

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