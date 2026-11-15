Devils Sweep Caps Home-and-Home | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Anton Silaev made his NHL debut against the Caps, and while it came a little earlier than expected, he held his own with 12:14 time on ice and four hits, while paired up with Brenden Dillon. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said before the game that Silaev recieved the call because Vlad Kolyachonok was sick and couldn't play, and the club was also down Brett Pesce, who missed a second game due to illness.

“He's probably getting this opportunity sooner than we had thought that he would," Keefe said pregame. "And it's just a symptom of the injuries that we have here now with injuries and illness."

• It was probably a thrill for the 20-year-old to bump Russian superstar Alex Ovechkin off the puck and steal it away in the first period. Silaev was in slight disbelief he was making his NHL debut against his fellow countryman, who played his first NHL game even before Silaev was born.

• Hameenaho scored in back-to-back games, his first two NHL games of the season. And while his goal on Thursday night was a deflection off his glove, this one was no fluke. It was an incredible one-timer off a rush up the ice with his linemates Cody Glass and Jesper Boqvist.

Boqvist sparked the rush from the defensive zone, flying through the neutral zone with Glass and Hameenaho alongside. He found Glass, the speed stretched the Capitals out, and Hameenaho had the room to whip a one-timer past Lindgren.

• Should it have counted? Who knows! But you'll always take the call when its in your favor, right?! Connor Brown's first period power play goal came off a deflection off his skate, parked right in front of the Lindgren's net. You could debate whether it was a "distinct kicking motion" or not, and they did, with the refs reviewing the call.

The the shock and awe of everyone inside Capital One Arena, the refs said there was no distinct kicking motion, and the goal counted to tie the game 2-2.