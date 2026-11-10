Hellebuyck Reflects on Winnipeg Return, Explains Reasons for Change | FEATURE

He said those concerns extended beyond online death threats but declined to provide further details, asking that his family's privacy be respected. He also stressed that he did not want individual incidents to define his view of Winnipeg.

“I'm not going to project a few moments on the entire city,” he said. “I've been very connected with this community, and I've loved my time here.”

Asked about his decision not to report to training camp, Hellebuyck said remaining together as a family was a priority. Returning on his own would have meant being apart from his two young children.

“I don't want to separate my family at all,” he said. “If I did have to come back, it was going to be one of those scenarios where it was going to be just me, and I have two young kids, and I want to be present as much as I can be.”

Hellebuyck acknowledged that hockey considerations were also part of the decision, including the disappointment he expressed at the end of last season. He said he took time to work through those feelings because he wanted his eventual decision and explanation to be considered carefully.

He also expressed respect for the Jets organization and its willingness to support him.

“I have the utmost respect for this organization, and I feel like they would do whatever it took to help me and to provide support in whatever way I needed,” he said.

For Hellebuyck, leaving teammates with whom he had grown up in the NHL was among the most difficult parts of the process. He said he continues to view them as close friends, while acknowledging that the situation remains fresh and emotional.

“There comes a time in your life where you have to choose to be a husband and a father first and then do what's best for your career,” he said. “I feel like in this scenario and in this circumstance, that's what I'm doing.”

The Devils goaltender also addressed New Jersey's decision not to start him Tuesday. Hellebuyck said he made clear that he wanted to play against his former team, then came away from a conversation with the team understanding its reasoning.

“I felt it was my duty to play this game. I want to play,” he recalled telling the organization.

“I left that conversation understanding where they're at and why they're making their decision, and I respect it.”

Asked about the differences between playing in Canada and the United States, Hellebuyck spoke positively about both experiences.

“I've loved playing in Canada. I'm enjoying my time in New Jersey,” he said. “I don't want to have to pin anyone against each other.”

As for the reception awaiting him Tuesday night, Hellebuyck said he understood that fans would have their own emotions about his departure. He did not want to tell anyone how to feel, and said his experience playing in Winnipeg had given him an appreciation for the energy its fans bring.

“I've been on the other side of it. I know how awesome they are, and I know how much they cherish their team,” he said.

“However they want to bring their energy to the game, I embrace it.”

He hopes the passage of time will allow the accomplishments and relationships from his years in Winnipeg to remain an important part of his connection to the city.

“I'm sure it'll take some time,” Hellebuyck said, “but I'm going to choose the love I have for this city and for everyone in the community.”