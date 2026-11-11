Movin' and Groovin' | 10 TAKEAWAYS

2.

Nothing beats a homemade chocolate chip cookie…! Especially apparently when made by Declan Chisholm’s mom. Chisholm, who is from Ontario, got to see his family when the team played in Toronto over the weekend and he also ended up with a huge Tupperware filled with homemade cookies… more cookies than he could possibly eat himself.

So when we arrived in Winnipeg and Declan was walking off the plane, he opened up the Tupperware and started handing out cookies as he walked down the aisle. There was no way you could say no to a home made cookie… so most, if not all of us, grabbed (at least) one.

They were incredible.

So, just want to give a shoutout to Declan’s mom for providing an unexpected treat!

3.

Connor Hellebuyck become just the 27th goalie in NHL history to win 350-or-more NHL games when he posted the shutout in Toronto. Five of the 350 victory have come with the New Jersey Devils. He’s also only played five games so far and that 5-0-0 record has set a new franchise record. He's the first goalie in franchise history to win his first five games, surpassing the previous mark set by John Vanbiesbrouck who won his first four games with the team in 2000-01.

4.

As a Canadian, the Olympics hurt. And then, there was that moment in the Devils versus St. Louis game where Jack Hughes pulled an absolutely brilliant move on Jordan Binnington… and my first reaction up in the press box?

“Ohhh \NOW** you stop him!”

5.

Dawson Mercer and Nico Daws are both still living at a hotel in Winnipeg (both assured me they’re getting their own places very soon), and it just so happens to be the same hotel that we stay at when we come into town. So, it was a full-on reunion when I walked into the lobby around dinner time and saw a gathering of a bunch of Devils, and right in the mix there was Mercer.

It was a gathering of old friends, and they ventured out to dinner together as well.