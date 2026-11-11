Movin' and Groovin' | 10 TAKEAWAYS

7.
That'll now be 501 points and counting for Nico Hischier after his 2-points in Toronto.
So where does that place him? Well, he’s just the sixth player in franchise history to hit 500-or-more points, and in the context of Switzerland, he’s just the third Swiss to reach 500-plus in the NHL.
8.
Shoutout to a Devils fan I met in Winnipeg. I didn’t get his last name, but his first name is Calle.
We stayed in the city after the game so everyone could get a proper night’s rest before flying home. A good night’s rest doesn’t mean heading straight to bed, though, so the MSG crew (in front of and behind the camera), Matt Loughlin, my cameraman Christian and I all headed to the hotel pub for a nightcap. We took over a corner, and before long we had a guest.
Calle, a Devils fan since Day 1, came over to say hi. These are the best interactions we get: genuine fans who love the team and just want to talk about it. Calle now lives in Florida and is trying to see the Devils in every NHL city. He crossed Toronto and Winnipeg off the list on this trip, bringing him to 16 arenas so far, and he’s already planning his next stops.
Moments like that are why we love this job. Thanks, Calle!
9.
Oh what a difference a year can make. The Utica Comets have been on a roll this season, one of just three teams in the American Hockey League with just two losses on the season.
But more than that, they’ve got the AHL’s beat win percentage at .818. They’re currently riding a five-game win streak and have a 9-2-0 record.
Lets put that in comparison to last year, last season the Comets didn’t get their eighth win until the opening weekend of January. This year they have eight in their first ten games and the AHL’s best winning percentage.
10.
There are two new items on the menu at Newark’s own Hobby’s Deli.
NHL.com’s Mike Morealle paid a visit to Mike and Marc Brummer's famous deli where they unveiled two new menu items in honor of both GM Sunny Mehta and Hellebuyck.
Sunny's Cooking, Morrealle shares, is a freshly ground, more than half-pound burger topped with American cheese, sauteed onions, Taylor Ham, a sunny-side-up egg and a touch of "Devils" hot sauce.
As for the menu item in Hellebuyck’s honor? Well, that’s a new lava cake on the menu. The connection? It’s from the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympic Games after both the men’s and women’s US National hockey teams won their Olympic medals.
As legend would have it, Hellebuyck ordered a massive batch of lava cakes so everyone, so they could all sit around together and celebrate the historic moment.
I also like to think it looks like a hockey puck too.
You can read more about the entire thought process here!