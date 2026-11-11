Devils Streak Ends at 5 | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• It was a Devils goal, but it was all Winnipeg. The Devils 2-2 tying goal came off a tip in front by Winnipeg-native, Cody Glass and was assisted by defensemen Declan Chisholm and Johnny Kovacevic, both two former members of the Winnipeg Jets.

As for Chisholm, the assist extends his point-streak to three games to tie a career-high. His last tgree game streak came in December 2024.

• Bratt had the finish, but Arseny Gritsyuk made it happen. Trailing 2-0 right off the hop of the second period, the Devils went to work, and Gritsyuk’s vision and strength on the puck were on full display. He tracked down the puck behind the Jets net, fought off a check from Dylan Samberg, and, with his back to his teammates, threw a no-look backhand pass to the slot that landed right on Jesper Bratt’s stick. Bratt flicked a wrist shot past old teammate Nico Daws to cut the deficit to 2-1. What may have been even more impressive is that the pass from Gritsyuk to Bratt went right through the legs of Winnipeg's Neal Pionk.

• Johnny Kovacevic left the game at the tail end of the second period after he recieved a cross check deep in the offensive zone. Kovacevic went down awkwardly on his leg and was slow to get off. He was helped off the ice by one of the referees and went immediately down the Devils tunnel to the locker room.

• The Devils elected to go 11/7 for a second straight game, with Riley Tufte scratched.

• You knew the team was walking into a hostile environment in Winnipeg given all the intensity around the Connor Hellebuyck trade. In show of sportsmanship for their goalie, when it was Hellebuyck’s turn to take the net during warmups, and with Jets fans making their voices heard loud and clear, each Devil player who took a shot on Hellebuyck made sure to lob it right into his glove to make sure he made all the saves on the shots he faced to not give the Jets fans increased reasons to further their chants.