The Many Miracles of Devils' Telecast and the MSG Crew | STAN'S STORIES

If you think you're seeing teamwork on the ice during any given Devils game, "You ain't seen nothing yet" until you visit the MSG Networks TV truck hidden in the bowels of The Rock.

A game appears miraculously easy watching in the comfort of your living room but - brother and sister - you have no idea about the miracles performed behind the scenes "in the truck."

The Maven knows. I've spent decades in and out of it dating back to the days when long-forgotten SportsChannel networked New Jersey's games from Byrne Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford.

"It's a whole different ball game now from when we started doing the games," said MSG's Emmy Award-winning producer Roland Dratch. "Like night and day."

A Fort Lee native, Dratch should know. His 30 consecutive years producing Devils games is a record in the business.

"When I started producing," Dratch nostalgically recalled, "we didn't even have a pre-game show. Now the pre-gamer runs for a half-hour; plus we have a post-game show as well.

"Frankly, back at the beginning, I never would have expected how much our production has expanded."

While the Devils coaching staff behind the bench orchestrates a team of 20 players, Dratch has to deal with dozens of specialists in the truck, not to mention "The Outside Crew."

That includes the likes of play-by-play warbler Bill Spaulding, studio host Erika Wachter, analysts Bryce Salvador and Ken Daneyko; not to mention statistician Nick Cahill, and assorted cameramen sprinkled throughout The Rock.

As commander of the crew, Roland would be the first to admit that he'd be lost without his First Mates inside the truck. They include director Tom (The Viking) Meberg, Associate Director Larry Gaines, as well as Graphics Producer Leo Scaglione, Jr.

And that doesn't even include the vital "Techies" who handle sound, signals and what have you.

But - and here The Maven speaks firsthand - the genius-magician behind it all is Producer Dratch, who broke in as a SportsChannel intern in the late 1980's and made it to the top producing his first game in the 1994-95 season, six years after graduating college.

"The toughest challenge is that I never know what to expect on game day," Dratch explained. "I can go in all prepared but our days are never the same from one to another even though I'd like to think they're the same. I'd start out thinking that everything is just great and then, Poof! Just like that it's not so great because problems erupt.

"In Washington once, the truck didn't arrive until 5 p.m. for a 7 p.m. game; which is hard to believe, but we had to wing it. Fortunately the 'B' unit was there with the equipment so we were able to set up the cameras. In Ottawa there was a power outage which meant that if the power didn't return in a half-hour the game was going to be postponed. We also had a power outage at The Rock during a game with the (Tampa Bay) Lightning but after a long delay and winging it with a long interview with Steven Stamkos, we got through that as well. I have to react to the 'curveball' that's always apt to be tossed at us."

Flanked by director Meberg on his right and a host of technical - audio and visual – specialists in various sections of the truck, the entire operation resembles a human beehive geared toward a successful production. When something goes wrong, the entire crew looks to the ship's captain for guidance.

Dratch: "If I start panicking then everyone around me is going to be wondering what to do so the trick for me is always to keep calm and to know what to say and do next. Whatever happens, we have to keep going forward. We joke and say, 'You can't stop time' because in our business, there's no room for pause. It's always a matter of 'What's next? What's next?'"

A good example of their quick reaction to an emergency took place in Philadelphia when the truck arrived so late that there was no time for pre-game taped interviews. Host Matt Loughlin originally was slated to do a pre-game taped interview with center John Madden. Instead the interview had to be done live with no chance of editing.

As it happened, Loughlin was in the middle of the interview when a Catholic priest inadvertently - and innocently - walked on to the set and across the room before anyone could detour him. Dratch was suitably stupefied and knew there was nothing to do but apply his rich sense of humor to his cohorts.

Roland admits that the most thrilling seasons of his job took place when the Devils won Stanley Cups in 1995, 2000 and 2003.

"The most exciting had to be the first Cup when we beat the favored (Detroit) Red Wings in the Stanley Cup Final in a four-game sweep. It especially meant a lot to me since it was my first season as a producer. The Devils were underdogs in each of the four series starting in Boston, then Washington, Pittsburgh and, finally, Detroit. Being able to work every game right to the final game in East Rutherford was about as special as it could get."

Over the years Roland has had to work with a spate of varying personalities such as the iconic Mike Emrick, former Devil, the late Peter McNab, and highly-regarded Steve Cangialosi. Dratch admits that he's been fortunate that his core sidekicks - Meberg and Gaines - have been with him for so long – over two decades - that each can read the other with consummate ease.

"Tommy Meberg," Dratch asserts, "is a great director because his work ethic is second to none. The same goes for Larry Gaines and the rest of the crew. Each one of them has a sense of pride in putting together a good show. In Tommy's case, he sets a good example for the others in that he never stops working.

"He's not only involved in cutting the game but so many other things like filling out reports and making sure we have the right personnel for every game both at home and away"