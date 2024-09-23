Devils, Ramapo College Team Up | RELEASE

The puck dropped on a two-year partnership between Ramapo College of New Jersey and New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, scoring big opportunities for students to gain meaningful professional and educational experiences with two of the most innovative and influential organizations in New Jersey.

The partnership includes Ramapo College students participating in a shadow program with the Devils Hockey Network radio broadcast team led by Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch during select New Jersey Devils home games. Ramapo College students, like Jessica Pawlik ‘26, a marketing major and sports management minor in the Anisfield School of Business, enjoyed such an opportunity last spring. “I truly gained so much from this shadowing experience and am extremely grateful that Ramapo gave me this opportunity. This experience allowed me to network professionally, explore different career options, and witness first hand all that goes into the workings behind the Devils.” Additional shadowing opportunities will be available for students during the 2024-2025 season.

“At Ramapo, we know that learning should be as rigorous as it is engaging,” said Ramapo College President Cindy Jebb. “By learning from and working alongside the digital network broadcasting and leadership teams of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, our students will gain valuable experience in the sports media industry. And, in turn, NJ Devils and Prudential Center employees will have the great fortune to work with and mentor our talented students.”

“Partnering with Ramapo College connects two New Jersey-based organizations that share a dedication to creating special and educational opportunities for students throughout the state,” said Chad Biggs, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Activation, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “We are thrilled to provide hands-on learning experiences for these students so they can apply these skills to their future professional careers in the sports media industry.”

Students in the sports management program or who are interested in careers in media, marketing, and management will have the unique opportunity to learn from and engage with New Jersey Devils senior leadership in the classroom this academic year. Ramapo will also welcome the New Jersey Devils organization at this year’s on-campus career fair where students can learn about internship and job opportunities.

Ramapo College is New Jersey’s premier liberal arts college and contributes to the economic health of the state through its alumni who remain in-state to work upon graduation. According to the most recent economic study by the New Jersey Association of State Colleges and Universities (NJASCU), of which Ramapo College is a member institution, Ramapo alumni who stay in-state enjoy an aggregate $2.55 billion increase in annual household income.

