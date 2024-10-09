Prudential Center, Devils, DYF Launch Food Security Campaign | RELEASE

Today, Prudential Center, the New Jersey Devils and the Devils Youth Foundation launched a Food and Nutrition Security campaign to address hunger and nutrition insecurity in New Jersey. The campaign, powered by the support and resources of the New Jersey Devils organization, aims to raise awareness, boost community engagement, and provide vital resources to those in need through strategic partnerships with local nonprofits, food banks, and educational institutions.

Throughout the season, the initiative will amplify the work being done by the Devils organization, Foundation, and its partners to deliver nutritious meals, provide nutrition education, and enhance access to food security resources across the state. These efforts will be highlighted and supported by a robust marketing and outreach strategy, integrating in-game activations, social media campaigns, and fan engagement.

Fundraising efforts throughout the season will build momentum towards the annual Giving Tuesday campaign, which will culminate with the inaugural Devils Youth Foundation Night on Friday, December 6, 2024. This evening will serve as a capstone to the campaign, featuring fan-focused fundraising activities such as 50/50 raffles, jersey auctions, and merchandise sales featuring Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton designed t-shirts. Proceeds will benefit local organizations focused on combating food insecurity.

“Throughout the season, in-game initiatives will connect fans directly to our mission. 50/50 beneficiaries will support organizations fighting food insecurity, and concourse activations will engage fans through pledging support, purchasing merchandise, or learning about our community work,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “Food and nutrition security is a core pillar of our foundation, and by collaborating with the New Jersey Devils, we are expanding our impact, amplifying awareness, and empowering fans to help address this critical issue.”

This campaign builds upon the success of the existing Food Forward Jersey Program that, in collaboration with hospitality partner Levy, prepares all cooked and unserved food from every Devils home game and other select Prudential Center events to safely distribute to local organizations focused on providing food to New Jersey residents. The program also includes regular employee and Youth Ambassadors volunteering at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and St. John’s Soup Kitchen

According to the 2023 Devils Youth Foundation Impact Report on food and nutrition, over 1.5 million meals have been served through the Foundation’s local partners, 100,000 pounds of food has been distributed by the United Community Corporation Fulton Street Refrigerator, and over 7,500 children have been fed through the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Child Feeding programs.

The initiative will expand on these accomplishments with additional support from Levy, who recently donated four freezers to the United Community Corporation's community refrigerator sites across Newark. These freezers will enable the storage and distribution of fresh meats, poultry, and frozen goods, furthering the Foundation’s aspiration to support local families.