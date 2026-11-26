THE SCOOP

The Devils are coming off a sweep of its home-and-home with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. New Jersey improved to 6-0 in games that go past regulation after Arseny Gritsyuk netted the lone goal of the shootout for both teams.

New Jersey is 8-3-0 in November and 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Jesper Bratt picked up his 365th career assist Wednesday, passing Scott Niedermayer for second on the franchise list behind Patrik Elias (617).

Brenden Dillon recieved a five-minue major and a game misconduct for a first-period hit on Denton Mateychuk and has been suspended by the Department of Player Safety for four games. He is eligible to return next Saturday in Pittsburgh. With only one other defenseman currently on the roster, expect Vlad Kolyachonok to enter the lineup against the Flames. Kolyachonok has appeared in one game for the Devils this season and scored a goal.

The Calgary Flames boast a number of former New Jersey Devils including 2nd overall pick Simon Nemec who was traded to the Flames, along with Maxim Tsyplakov, during the summer. Nemec is currently on a career-high five game point streak with Calgary and plays as part of the top defensive pairing with Joel Hanley.

Calgary comes in off a 6-3 win in Pittsburgh on Wednesday that snapped a three-game losing streak. Friday is the third stop on a five-game trip for Calgary. The trip opened with a 2-1 loss in Ottawa, and it continues Saturday at the Rangers. The Flames are sixth in the Pacific with 24 points.