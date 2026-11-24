The partnership further celebrates the team and the band’s shared New Jersey roots with a collection of limited-edition merchandise available at the Devils Den Team Store and MyChemicalRomance.com, such as co-branded pucks, mini hockey sticks, hoodies and beanies. This collection extends on the previously announced New Jersey Devils limited-edition variant pressed on black and red vinyl that was created in celebration of the launch of the new Hometown Remix jerseys and 20th anniversary of The Black Parade. The variant will be available to purchase in the arena on Friday, and is up for preorder now at MyChemicalRomance.com.

In-arena activations will include custom LED takeover and player headshots, as well as a co-branded open video before the Devils hit the ice. Cover band “Emo Night Live” will perform on the Section 16 Sound Stage both pre-game and during the intermissions. The concourse DJ will play fan-favorite My Chemical Romance hits and more throughout the night alongside the New Jersey Devils prize wheel.