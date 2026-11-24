The New Jersey Devils announced today a collaboration with My Chemical Romance, bringing two New Jersey institutions together for a full-arena t-shirt giveaway on Friday, November 27 when they face off against the Calgary Flames at 1:00 PM at Prudential Center.
New Jersey Devils Partner with Hometown Heroes My Chemical Romance for Exclusive Collaboration | RELEASE
Features a full-arena T-shirt giveaway on Friday, November 27, plus limited-edition merchandise.
The partnership further celebrates the team and the band’s shared New Jersey roots with a collection of limited-edition merchandise available at the Devils Den Team Store and MyChemicalRomance.com, such as co-branded pucks, mini hockey sticks, hoodies and beanies. This collection extends on the previously announced New Jersey Devils limited-edition variant pressed on black and red vinyl that was created in celebration of the launch of the new Hometown Remix jerseys and 20th anniversary of The Black Parade. The variant will be available to purchase in the arena on Friday, and is up for preorder now at MyChemicalRomance.com.
In-arena activations will include custom LED takeover and player headshots, as well as a co-branded open video before the Devils hit the ice. Cover band “Emo Night Live” will perform on the Section 16 Sound Stage both pre-game and during the intermissions. The concourse DJ will play fan-favorite My Chemical Romance hits and more throughout the night alongside the New Jersey Devils prize wheel.
My Chemical Romance recently made history as their seminal album The Black Parade (20th Anniversary) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, delivering the band their first-ever chart-topping album in the U.S. Originally released in 2006, The Black Parade debuted at No. 2; two decades later, its 20th anniversary edition reaches the summit while becoming the first anniversary release by any artist to debut at No. 1 on the chart.
The band has shared a special connection with Prudential Center since its opening in October 2007, when the band became the first act to perform on the arena's stage as the opening act that evening. They returned in September 2022 for two sold-out Reunion Tour performances, further cementing their history with the venue.