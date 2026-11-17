Home(town Remix) vs the Habs | PREVIEW
The Devils to debut Hometown Remix jerseys against Montreal
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (15-6-0) vs MONTREAL CANADIENS (12-5-4)
New Jersey returns to Prudential Center after two days off to host the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night. Puck drop is 7:38 p.m. ET. Stayed tuned as New Jersey will debut its Hometown Remix jersey against Montreal and host Newark Celebration Night!
Read below for your Game Preview presented by Coast Linen Services and check back for the Morning Skate Recap.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Coming Soon
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MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, N.J. - Check back following morning skate for a full report.
THE SCOOP
The New Jersey Devils will debut in its Hometown Remix jerseys when they host the Canadiens on Wednesday night.
After a much needed two days off, the Devils were back at practice on Tuesday getting ready for their tilt against the Canadiens. New Jersey had Brett Pesce back in the mix after missing two games with an illness.
There was a slight tweak to the power play units at practice with Arseny Gritsyuk joining the first power play unit, flipping spots with Jesper Bratt on the second. New Jersey have won eight of their last 10, including a home-and-home sweep of Washington to close a stretch of 10 games in 19 days.
Jack Hughes leads the team with 10 goals and 27 points through 21 games.
Montreal is 12-5-4 and sits third in the Atlantic Division. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 12 goals and defenseman Cole Hutson has 19 points. Rookie goaltender Jacob Fowler suffered just his second regulation loss of the year, and enters the game against New Jersey with a 9-2-2 record.
Montreal arrives for the second stop of a three-game road trip, and its 12-game point streak is over. The Canadiens lost to Colorado on Saturday, their first regulation loss since Oct. 14, then fell 3-1 at the Rangers on Monday. They scored once in each game.
The power play is the biggest issue. Montreal's is among the league's worst, and it went without a goal Monday despite a lineup that includes Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki.
The Devils went 2-0-1 against Montreal last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Devils: Lenni Hameenaho
Hameenaho has scored in both games since he was recalled from Utica. His one-timer off a rush with Glass and Boqvist against Washington was part of a one-goal, two-assist night, the first three-point game of his NHL career.
Hameenaho has two goals and two assists in his two games played since his recall.
Canadiens: Cole Caufield
Caufield leads Montreal with 12 goals, including three game-winners. Ten of the 12 have come at even strength.
INJURIES
Devils:
- Johnathan Kovacevic: Lower body (high ankle sprain), expected to miss four to six weeks
- Anthony Mantha: Throat fracture, underwent surgery Monday, expected to be out about one month
- Seamus Casey: Knee, skating on his own, no return timeline
Canadiens:
- Chris Kreider, IR
- Josh Anderson, IR
- Ivan Demidov, IR
- Sam Montembeault: IR
- Mike Matheson: Ruled out Monday, Wednesday status unconfirmed
- Alexandre Texier: Missed Tuesday's practice, illness
2026-27 REGULAR-SEASON MATCHUPS
- Nov. 18 vs. Montreal
- March 27 at Montreal
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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CANADIENS
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GOALS
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J. Hughes, 10
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Caufield, 12
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ASSISTS
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J. Hughes, Bratt, 17
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Hutson, 16
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POINTS
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J. Hughes, 12
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Caufield, Hutson, 19
GAME NOTES
- The Devils will wear their Hometown Remix uniform for the first time tonight.
- It is Newark Celebration Night. The Suyat Band performs before the game and during both intermissions, and EVO Dance Crew performs on the main concourse during the first intermission.
- Hellebuyck made 41 saves on 45 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win in Washington.
- Anton Silaev made his NHL debut Saturday and played 12:14 with four hits.