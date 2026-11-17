THE SCOOP

The New Jersey Devils will debut in its Hometown Remix jerseys when they host the Canadiens on Wednesday night.

After a much needed two days off, the Devils were back at practice on Tuesday getting ready for their tilt against the Canadiens. New Jersey had Brett Pesce back in the mix after missing two games with an illness.

There was a slight tweak to the power play units at practice with Arseny Gritsyuk joining the first power play unit, flipping spots with Jesper Bratt on the second. New Jersey have won eight of their last 10, including a home-and-home sweep of Washington to close a stretch of 10 games in 19 days.

Jack Hughes leads the team with 10 goals and 27 points through 21 games.

Montreal is 12-5-4 and sits third in the Atlantic Division. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 12 goals and defenseman Cole Hutson has 19 points. Rookie goaltender Jacob Fowler suffered just his second regulation loss of the year, and enters the game against New Jersey with a 9-2-2 record.

Montreal arrives for the second stop of a three-game road trip, and its 12-game point streak is over. The Canadiens lost to Colorado on Saturday, their first regulation loss since Oct. 14, then fell 3-1 at the Rangers on Monday. They scored once in each game.

The power play is the biggest issue. Montreal's is among the league's worst, and it went without a goal Monday despite a lineup that includes Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki.

The Devils went 2-0-1 against Montreal last season.