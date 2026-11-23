|
WATCH & LISTEN
|
STATS & MORE
|
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Blue Jackets 1
Get regular updates, highlights, lineups and more as the Devils take on the Jackets
PHOTO GALLERY
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
NJD 1, CBJ 0: Jack Hughes finds Timo Meier alone in the slot and Meier makes no mistake with his wrist shot.
NJD 2, CBJ 0: Amadeus Lombardi wins the offensive zone faceoff cleanly, and Brenden Dillon stopped right into the loose puck and a fires the puck right into the net.
NJD 2, CBJ 1: Charlie Coyle cuts into the Devils lead with a breakaway after Luke Hughes loses an edge.