COLUMBUS, OH - The Devils special teams came up special on Wednesday night, each getting the job done and Connor Hellebuyck was perfect in the shootout, as the Devils beat the Blue Jackets 3-2.

New Jersey's penalty kill went 4-for-4, including killing off a five-minute major in the first, and Evan Rodrigues scored on the power play, enroute to a Devils sweep of the home-and-home against the Blue Jackets.

"We were just way more aggressive, way more confident," Rodrigues said of the penalty kill. "I think we've been really passive the entire year, to be honest. You got to just get on it, and if they make two, three great passes and make a play, that's what we have Helle for. It's easier for him to read knowing that every option's taken but one, and he can just go man-on-man with it. So, I thought we were way more aggressive, and I think that's why we had success today."

It's the second home-and-home sweep against a Metropolitan division team this month, doing the same against the Washington Capitals less than two weeks ago.

"I think it's a sign of growth," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I think it's a very positive thing. You got to embrace those games and recognize the importance of them. In particular, the home and home nature, to play the same team twice, not easy to beat the same team twice. You got all the mental side of it. Naturally, one team sort of maybe lets up a little bit, where the other team digs in just a little bit more.

"So, to come out with eight points and really only giving up just one within the division, I think is a very good thing and something that is important and we want to keep building on."

Nico Hischier opened the scoring for the Devils in the first period, and Rodrigues added his second period goal to break a 1-1 tie.

Luca Del Bel Belluz tied the game 2-2 at 5-on-5 midway through the third. After trading chances in overtime, Arseny Gritsyuk scored the lone shootout goal to seal the victory.

"When Sheldon told me I'm first, I'm a little bit nervous because I don't like be first," Gritsyuk said. "I just watch what the goalie is doing. But I ask Bratter, he do preview before game. I see his iPad, and but I don't see this. And I ask him, he's, "Do your move," and it's working."

It worked indeed. Coupled with Connor Hellebuyck stopping all Columbus shooters, and making 22 saves through 65 minutes of play, the Devils edge out a hard earned victory.