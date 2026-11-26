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Gritsyuk's Shootout Winner Seals Win in Columbus | GAME STORY
COLUMBUS, OH - The Devils special teams came up special on Wednesday night, each getting the job done and Connor Hellebuyck was perfect in the shootout, as the Devils beat the Blue Jackets 3-2.
New Jersey's penalty kill went 4-for-4, including killing off a five-minute major in the first, and Evan Rodrigues scored on the power play, enroute to a Devils sweep of the home-and-home against the Blue Jackets.
"We were just way more aggressive, way more confident," Rodrigues said of the penalty kill. "I think we've been really passive the entire year, to be honest. You got to just get on it, and if they make two, three great passes and make a play, that's what we have Helle for. It's easier for him to read knowing that every option's taken but one, and he can just go man-on-man with it. So, I thought we were way more aggressive, and I think that's why we had success today."
It's the second home-and-home sweep against a Metropolitan division team this month, doing the same against the Washington Capitals less than two weeks ago.
"I think it's a sign of growth," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I think it's a very positive thing. You got to embrace those games and recognize the importance of them. In particular, the home and home nature, to play the same team twice, not easy to beat the same team twice. You got all the mental side of it. Naturally, one team sort of maybe lets up a little bit, where the other team digs in just a little bit more.
"So, to come out with eight points and really only giving up just one within the division, I think is a very good thing and something that is important and we want to keep building on."
Nico Hischier opened the scoring for the Devils in the first period, and Rodrigues added his second period goal to break a 1-1 tie.
Luca Del Bel Belluz tied the game 2-2 at 5-on-5 midway through the third. After trading chances in overtime, Arseny Gritsyuk scored the lone shootout goal to seal the victory.
"When Sheldon told me I'm first, I'm a little bit nervous because I don't like be first," Gritsyuk said. "I just watch what the goalie is doing. But I ask Bratter, he do preview before game. I see his iPad, and but I don't see this. And I ask him, he's, "Do your move," and it's working."
It worked indeed. Coupled with Connor Hellebuyck stopping all Columbus shooters, and making 22 saves through 65 minutes of play, the Devils edge out a hard earned victory.
Here are some observations from the game:
• Brenden Dillon was ejected from the game with a game misconduct after a first period hit on Denton Mateychuk, where, in the defensive zone, Dillon leaned into a monstrous hit that leveld Mateychuk.
Dillon was asses a five minute major and a game misconduct for an illegal check to the head. That set up a five-minute penalty kill challenge for New Jersey, who were also protecting their 1-0 lead.
The Jackets got several looks in-close early in the power play, but the Devils penalty killers did a masterful job at pressuring the Blue Jackets and forcing them into tracking back and coughing up pucks. The Columbus fans started out by cheering their team on early in the power play, but those quickly turned to boos as New Jersey maintained possession of the puck, not only playing keep away but forcing the Blue Jackets to cough up the blueline under pressure.
In the first period alone, the Devils killed off seven minutes of penalties and giving up just three shots.
"Our guys, especially the extra PK minutes, that's heavy," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of going down to 5 defensemen. "And I thought we played a patient game throughout it. Obviously, gave one up in the third period that we don't like, but didn't allow them to get another one. I thought it was pretty low of that game all the way through and found a way to hang around enough to get the second point."
• Both the Blue Jackets and Devils entered extra time undefeated this season. New Jersey put an end to Columbus’ run and improves its overtime/shootout record to 5-0.
• Jesper Bratt now sits alone at second all-time on the Devils franchise list in assists. Bratt overtook Scott Niedermayer with his 365th assist on the Devils opening goal. It will be a ways to go before he reaches an opportunity for the franchise record. That belongs to Patrik Elias and his 617 assists.
• The late second period power play goal by Evan Rodrigues was his eighth of the year, in his 25th game. He had 11 all of last season with Florida in 69 games.
• There was a brief pause for a review of a potential goal for Jack Hughes. Hughes was sprung a breakaway in the second period by a outlet pass that put Hughes in behind the Blue Jackets to go one-on-one with Cam Talbot. Hughes took the puck right to the goal line and on the ice it was called no goal, which was later confirmed by a call to the Toronto war room.
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WHAT'S NEXT
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The Devils welcome former teammate Simon Nemec and the Calgary Flames to Prudential Center on Friday afternoon. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 1:08 p.m. ET.