|
WATCH & LISTEN
|
STATS & MORE
|
LIVE UPDATES: Blues 4, Devils 2
Get regular updates, highlights, lineups and more as the Devils take on the Blues.
PHOTO GALLERY
Coming Soon
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
STL 1, NJD 0: Brandon Carlo's shot from the right point beat a screened Hellebuyck to put the Blues on the board 1:51 into the game.
The Devils challenged for goaltender interference but it was unsuccessful, giving the Blues a power play.
STL 2, NJD 0: On the ensuing man advantage, Blues struck again to double their lead. Jimmy Snuggerud potted the goal.
STL 3, NJD 0: Robert Thomas gives the Blues a three-goal lead only 5:53 into the game.
STL 3, NJD 1: Boqvist rips a wrist shot past Binnington to make it a two-goal deficit.
STL 4, NJD 1: Broberg scores to put the Blues back in front by three only 9:03 into the contest.
STL 4, NJD 2: Timo Meier gets Devils back within a pair.
STL 4, NJD 3: Devils make it a one-goal game after a blast from Luke Hughes on the power play beats Binnington with 1:27 to go in the opening frame.
DEVILS LINEUP
Gritsyuk - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Evangelista
Rodrigues - Lombardi - Brown
Boqvist - Glass - Hameenaho
Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Chisholm - Dillon
Hellebuyck
Allen
BLUES LINEUP
Neighbours - Thomas - Snuggerud
Holloway - McTavish - Berggren
Kaskimaki - Buchnevich - Dvorsky
Johnston - Suter - Toropchenko
Broberg - Mailloux
Barron - Parayko
Fowler - Carlo
Binnington
Hofer