Knowing the Recipe

One of the more encouraging developments for the Devils through the early portion of the season has been their ability to prevent a difficult night from turning into a difficult stretch.

Saturday's game in St. Louis exposed some of the defensive issues the team has worked to address throughout the season. Despite scoring six goals, the Devils came away without a victory.

Two nights later against Columbus, New Jersey found its way back to the habits that have made the team successful.

"I think we know what it takes to succeed, and when we do it, we win," Cody Glass said. "And when we don't do it, you can see what happens."

That doesn't mean Monday's performance was without its challenges.

Columbus established its forecheck early, spending extended periods in the Devils' defensive zone and making it difficult for New Jersey to move the puck up the ice.

Glass pointed to the adjustments the Devils made as the game progressed, particularly the support provided by the forwards on the breakout.

"If everybody's coming back as hard as they can, the more people we have back, the better it's going to be for the breakout," Glass explained. "We want to make it as easy as possible."

As a center, part of Glass' responsibility is recognizing the pressure being applied by opposing forecheckers and positioning himself low enough in the defensive zone to provide an outlet for his defensemen.

Those details helped New Jersey establish more offensive-zone time in the second and third periods.

For Dougie Hamilton, the ability to recognize when the team's game is slipping and make the necessary corrections is an important part of establishing consistency over a long season.

"It's a certain way we have to play to win games," Hamilton said. "You're not going to be able to do that every game. But like you said, when it slips, then we get back to it."

Now the Devils have an opportunity to reinforce those habits against the same opponent.