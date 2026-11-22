ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues jumped on the Devils early and held them off on Saturday night, defeating New Jersey 9-6.

Three times, New Jersey fell behind by three goals. Twice, it fought back to within one. The Blues answered each time.

"A terrible game," Devils captain Nico Hischier said, "There's no way around it, and we got to man up and be better in the next game."

The Devils were in a hole almost immediately. Brandon Carlo opened the scoring, and New Jersey challenged the goal for goaltender interference. The call stood after review, and the failed challenge put the Devils on the penalty kill. The Blues won the faceoff, went right into their power-play formation and scored 25 seconds later to make it 2-0. St. Louis led 3-0 by 5:53 of a first period in which the teams combined for seven goals.

Connor Hellebuyck was pulled just 9:03 into the game. He made the opening two saves before giving up four goals on the following four Blues shots. With Jake Allen entering the game, the Blues continued to build on their lead, eventually taking a 7-4 lead, the Blues had scored seven goal on 12 shots.

"It's not on the goalies," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It was pretty egregious defending, so... Yeah, I'm not going to give you many more adjectives or descriptions than that."

Keefe also suggested he and his coaching staff need to be far better.

Jesper Boqvist, Timo Meier and Luke Hughes all scored in the first period for New Jersey, Connor Brown added a goal in the second and Evan Rodrigues and Declan Chisholm each scored in the third in the loss.