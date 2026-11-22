Blues Beat Devils in High Scoring Affair | GAME STORY
Meier records goal and assist as New Jersey's seven-game home winning streak comes to an end
ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues jumped on the Devils early and held them off on Saturday night, defeating New Jersey 9-6.
Three times, New Jersey fell behind by three goals. Twice, it fought back to within one. The Blues answered each time.
"A terrible game," Devils captain Nico Hischier said, "There's no way around it, and we got to man up and be better in the next game."
The Devils were in a hole almost immediately. Brandon Carlo opened the scoring, and New Jersey challenged the goal for goaltender interference. The call stood after review, and the failed challenge put the Devils on the penalty kill. The Blues won the faceoff, went right into their power-play formation and scored 25 seconds later to make it 2-0. St. Louis led 3-0 by 5:53 of a first period in which the teams combined for seven goals.
Connor Hellebuyck was pulled just 9:03 into the game. He made the opening two saves before giving up four goals on the following four Blues shots. With Jake Allen entering the game, the Blues continued to build on their lead, eventually taking a 7-4 lead, the Blues had scored seven goal on 12 shots.
"It's not on the goalies," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It was pretty egregious defending, so... Yeah, I'm not going to give you many more adjectives or descriptions than that."
Keefe also suggested he and his coaching staff need to be far better.
Jesper Boqvist, Timo Meier and Luke Hughes all scored in the first period for New Jersey, Connor Brown added a goal in the second and Evan Rodrigues and Declan Chisholm each scored in the third in the loss.
Here are some observations from the game:
• The Devils fell behind 2-0 almost immediately. Brandon Carlo opened the scoring, and New Jersey challenged the goal for goaltender interference. After review, the call stood, and the failed challenge sent the Devils to the penalty kill. St. Louis won the ensuing faceoff, set up in its power-play formation and needed just 25 seconds to double the lead.
• The combined seven goals in the first period is the most goals scored in a first period across the NHL this season.
• Between the 15 goals there were 14 different goal scorers. Only Jonatan Berggren had a two-goal night, potting the Blues final goal into the empty net.
• Timo Meier has been the offensive driver for the past few games, his goal, that cut the Blues lead to 4-2 in the first period, was his third goal in as many games.
• Amadeus Lombard returned to the Devils lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past three games. Lombardi played in his natural position, centering Evan Rodrigues and Connor Brown, two solid veterans to help support him.
Lombardi had a two-assist outing.
• The Blues went 2-for-2 on the power play, but the Devils went 1-for-4 despite 10 shots with the man advantage.
• The Devils had 43 shots to St. Louis's 23 and still gave up nine goals. The Blues scored on 39 percent of their shots, and only one of the nine came into an empty net.
• Seven different players scored for St. Louis: Carlo, Berggren (twice), Buchnevich, Mailloux, Broberg, McTavish and Snuggerud. Mailloux and Broberg, both defensemen, had three points each.
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WHAT'S NEXT
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The Devils are back home to begin a home-and-home with the Columbus Blue Jackets. They host Columbus on Monday night. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.