NEWARK, N.J. - A third-period goal by Montreal handed the Devils a rare loss on home ice in action at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.

The Devils got on the board first midway through the opening period. Timo Meier found Luke Evangelista in front for a quick tap-in at the side of the net.

Less than a minute later, the Canadiens struck to tie it. Alex Newhook backhanded the puck under the crossbar to make it a 1-1 game.

Meier scored on a breakaway with 5:17 to play in the opening frame. He picked up the puck deep in the neutral zone and deked out Canadiens netminder Jacob Fowler to restore New Jersey’s lead.

With 41 seconds left in the first, Nick Suzuki redirected a point shot from Lane Hutson between the legs of Connor Hellebuyck to draw Montreal even at 2-2 with a power-play goal.

After one, shots on goal were 12-8 for the Canadiens.

The Devils had a strong second period with a lot of chances and spells of extended zone time. Shot count was 10-6 for New Jersey and even at 18 apiece after 40 minutes.

A power play to start the third period helped Montreal came out strong. Three minutes into the frame, Habs had the period's first five shots on goal. Hellebuyck had to come up big with a series of saves on a few occasions.

After Devils had a few chances, Montreal struck to go in front 3-2. Jake Evans wired a wrist shot from the left circle that went over the glove of Hellebuyck was less than 14 minutes to play.

With 2:54 to go in the game, the Devils went on their third power play of the game. Alexandre Texier took two minutes for cross-checking.