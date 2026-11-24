During the first intermission, the Devils welcomed the captains onto the ice with the Gaudreau family to celebrate the start of the 2026-27 season. The group included captains from Gloucester Catholic High School, where Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau played and helped the program finish as runner-up to Delbarton in the 2010 nonpublic state championship in the same building.

The Gaudreaus stood among players now following a path that once carried Guy and Jane’s sons from South Jersey to college and professional hockey.

"It's bittersweet because we had so much fun when they were younger, because they were home, they were with us before they left for the United States Hockey League," Jane said. "It's just like history repeats itself. It's a whole other generation doing the same thing, trying to achieve the same dreams, and whatever we can do or help with them, it's great."

The evening also allowed Guy and Jane to look ahead to another celebration of the life and legacy of Johnny, who was a forward for the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames.

Boston College will retire his No. 13 on Feb. 12, making him the third men's hockey player in school history to receive the distinction, joining David Emma (No. 16) and Mike Mottau (No. 3).

Johnny played three seasons at Boston College from 2011-14, helping the Eagles win the NCAA championship as a freshman before winning the Hobey Baker Award, presented to the top player in men’s college hockey, in 2014 after he had 80 points (36 goals, 44 assists) in 40 games.

"I felt like John had a pretty good career at Boston College," Guy said. "(Former Boston College coach) Jerry York was very adamant about him getting his degree for that reason. It was just a matter of when they were going to do it.

"We're proud of both our boys, but not because (they were) hockey players, because of what kind of people they were. They were really great, humble young men. You would never even know they played professional hockey."

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, died Aug. 29, 2024, after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Jane said Boston College helped shape both sons through its emphasis on education and community. The brothers' college careers overlapped, and the family spent six years traveling to games and building lasting relationships.

"BC was just incredible for our boys," Jane said. "It was a wonderful place for our boys to go, and it was so much fun for us to go. We made so many good friends. We're still friends with people at Boston College that we text. We know about their families, and they know about us."

Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski said reminders of Johnny remain part of daily life in Columbus.

Werenski first played with Johnny at the 2019 IIHF World Championship and recalled being "starstruck."

"He was such a USA Hockey legend," Werenski told NHL.com. "Fortunately, I got to play with him here in Columbus and got to know him and his family. There are times I'm going through my camera roll and I see pictures from us on the plane, or I see highlights on social media of him and what he could bring to the table in terms of excitement.

"I'm always thinking of Johnny. I was very honored, and it was a pleasure to play with him."

Johnny had 743 points (243 goals, 500 assists) in 763 NHL games. Matthew played five seasons of professional hockey in the American Hockey League, ECHL and in Sweden before retiring in 2022.

During the first period Monday, the Gaudreau Family Foundation donated $50,000 to the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association's Disabled Hockey Section. The foundation's work preserves what mattered to Johnny and Matthew beyond hockey: children, families, animals and making the game accessible.

The donation followed the USA Hockey Blind Hockey Classic in Voorhees, New Jersey, where about 100 blind and visually impaired players participated Friday through Sunday. The foundation sponsored the event, held at the Philadelphia Flyers training center.

Maureen Thompson-Siegel, president of the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association and national chair of disabled hockey for USA Hockey, said the foundation helped provide players the opportunity to enjoy hockey as their NHL heroes do.

"It brings people together for those who love the sport and allows them to do exactly what they see their NHL heroes do and enjoy it in the same way,". "It was such a beautiful and really heartwarming experience."

The foundation also is developing learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programs for children whose families cannot afford hockey, with plans for an in-house league.

For Jane, each initiative helps a new generation find the game her sons loved while ensuring their names and character remain part of it.

"They did so much while they were here and helped other people," she said. "We needed to keep their legacy going, and we just don't want anyone ever to forget the names of Johnny or Matty Gaudreau."