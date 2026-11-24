Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils switched up all four forward line combinations ahead of the game, and it paid immediate dividends. Meier received a pass from Jack Hughes and buried a shot bar down to open the scoring at 4:59. That duo also connected for a goal while working together late in the St. Louis game on Saturday. Brown, the third member of the line, did some excellent work on the forecheck to regain possession of the puck prior to the goal. Keefe called the sequence "pretty textbook."

Brown believes his and Meier's style of play can complement Hughes' creativity.

"Me and Timo are pretty straight-line players, and we want the puck to go in. We want to know where it's going to go so we can keep our speed and compete on pucks," Brown said. "And I think that's going to free him up a lot moving forward."

• Meier continued his hot streak. With his goal tonight, Meier has scored in four straight games. He also has a five-game point streak (4g-1a). In his past seven games, Meier has six goals and eight points. Keefe said he was never particularly concerned about Meier's offensive production earlier in the season, placing more emphasis on the forward's overall impact on the game.

"Right now, it's Timo's time," Keefe said. "But I think more importantly, he's impacted the game positively over the big sample of the season with his speed and his tenacity on both ways, on offense and defense. That's what I'm more concerned about. I was never concerned about the puck going in the net."

• It was a big game for Connor Hellebuyck. In his previous outing at St. Louis on Saturday, he surrendered four goals on six shots and was pulled for the first time as a Devil. He responded in the first period tonight with some timely saves following defensive breakdowns by his teammates.

Hellebuyck slid from his right to his left to make a glove save to rob Columbus' Luca Del Bel Belluz early in the game to keep it scoreless. With the Devils holding a 1-0 lead, a defensive-zone turnover led to Matthew Knies getting a look from between the circles, but Hellebuyck knocked it away.

With the Devils holding a 2-0 lead, the Blue Jackets had a 2-on-1 opportunity. Knies had the puck and attempted a cross-ice pass, but Hellebuyck snuffed it out with a poke check. Though Columbus eventually broke through on Coyle's goal, Hellebuyck's play was instrumental in getting the Devils out of the first period with a lead.

"I was fortunate to play with him for three years and know firsthand how important he is," said Dillon, Hellebuyck's former teammate in Winnipeg. "When we do have a breakdown, for him to be there, we know he's our rock, and we don't want to lean on him too heavily. But I thought he had a great night, and especially after how the last one went, a big bounce-back for him and the team."

• Amadeus Lombardi was moved to center during the St. Louis game on Saturday and the coaching staff liked it enough to give it a second look. He picked up two assists on Saturday and added another tonight after winning a clean offensive-zone faceoff to defenseman Brenden Dillon. Dillon fired the puck home to make it 2-0 New Jersey. Lombardi has three assists in two games since returning to the lineup following three games as a healthy scratch.

• Dillon's goal was his first in 73 games. His last goal came on Nov. 28 of last year against Buffalo. The veteran defenseman has been playing on the right side alongside Declan Chisholm and noted that playing his off side has provided him with some different offensive opportunities.

"Smart coach once told me, 'Always shoot a roller,'" Dillon said with a laugh. "Playing my offside, I think I'm getting some more opportunities for one-timers and stuff like that. It's always nice to chip in, for sure."

• The Devils extended their lead late in the second period when Brown buried his seventh goal of the season. It was a developing 3-on-2. Brown held the puck, and as he got close to the crease, he lifted a shot over the glove of goalie Cam Talbot.

"I was looking to get it to (Meier) pretty much the whole way," Brown said. "I saw him flying to the backside, and the D kind of stuck with him. The goalie was flat, and so opened up that short side, and I was lucky enough to put it in."

• Brown now has goals in two straight games and three in his past four games. He also assisted on Meier's goal tonight. Brown began the season playing on the fourth line and without a role on the power play but has worked his way throughout the lineup. Keefe spoke afterward about Brown's versatility and why he felt the forward was a good fit alongside Hughes and Meier.

"He can skate with Jack, he can move the puck around with Jack, he can defend and check. There's a lot of things you can do with him," Keefe said. "He was an important guy for me to have with Jack and Timo today for a lot of those reasons."

• The Devils improved to 12-0-0 this season when entering the third period with a lead. Perhaps more significant tonight was their ability to regroup after surrendering a shorthanded goal in the closing seconds of an otherwise excellent second period. Keefe noted that the Devils surrendered just three shot attempts at five-on-five in the middle frame and emphasized during the intermission that the late goal shouldn't take away from what they had accomplished.

Dillon attributed the team's success in protecting leads to a growing understanding of situational hockey.

"We know the amount of offense and guys that want to score and get points and stuff that we have," Dillon said. "So, just the understanding of how important getting a puck outside of our zone is, or getting guys off the ice when we need to, putting a puck deep. It's all the old cliché stuff, but it's so important."

• The penalty kill came through in a big way late in the third period, with Brett Pesce making a particularly important shot block before Brown was able to clear the puck. Brown felt the penalty killers were much more decisive in their pressure tonight and did a good job of keeping Columbus to the outside despite the offensive abilities of defenseman Zach Werenski.

"He's been doing that for years," Brown said of Pesce's shot block. "Obviously, he's a guy that sacrifices his body, plays for the team first every single night. And so, we're very lucky to have Brett Pesce."

• Head coach Sheldon Keefe picked up his 100th win with New Jersey in the victory. After putting much of the responsibility for Saturday's loss in St. Louis on himself and his coaching staff, Keefe credited his players for taking the message delivered over the past two days and putting it into action on the ice.

"The players put the work in, and it's a good step in the right direction," Keefe said. "Now we got to do it again, and as it turns out, it's against the same team and on the road, so it'll be a challenge that way."