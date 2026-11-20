6.

I mentioned earlier how Rodrigues was one of the last players off the ice after practice...

And I think that little moment says a lot about the kind of player Rodrigues is.

But there’s another side to him that’s becoming just as important to this group.

Sheldon Keefe recently spoke about how Rodrigues has exceeded his expectations when it comes to leadership. And not necessarily in the way we traditionally think about leadership, either.

There’s the accountability side of it, of course. Knowing when to speak up, when to push teammates and when something needs to be addressed. But there’s also knowing when to lighten the mood, when to have a laugh and when a group might need a little less tension.

That’s an underrated quality in a locker room, particularly over the course of an 84-game season.

I always find it interesting how different players lead in different ways. Some are vocal, some are quieter, and some seem to have a pretty good sense of what a room needs at any given moment.

And when I think back to Rodrigues staying out on the ice for so long, it feels like another piece of that same puzzle.

He can hold others accountable, but he’s clearly not above putting in the extra work himself.

It’s one thing to ask for more from your teammates. It’s another to make sure you’re doing the same.

7.

In that same conversation with Keefe about Rodrigues, he also very casually slipped something interesting in about both Rodrigues and Connor Brown and how valuable they both are for their leadership.

Brown and Rodrigues have been playing on the same line the last couple of games, and while that certainly gives any line an edge to have two players of their caliber, it's not something head coach Sheldon Keefe always has in mind. In fact, if he can, it seems, he likes to keep them separated. And for a very good reason.

He likes having at least one or the other on the bench while the other is on the ice.

The on-bench leadership is just as much valued as what goes on on the ice surface.

"He and Connor Brown, as we've talked about at length, do a really good job of that (leadership)," Keefe said. "Now we have them playing together, which has been interesting. I've actually enjoyed having them apart on different lines because they can kind of spread out that leadership that way. And then also, when that's the case, you always have one of them on the bench because leadership is that important and all of that."

It makes me think how Keefe has talked so much this season about how the players are taking ownership of the messaging. Seems like this is a part of that, having it consistent on the bench, keeping the mood up, keeping everyone dialed in.

8.

I keep coming back to Cody Glass when I think about the way some of the Devils’ younger players have settled in.

Earlier this season, we saw the way Glass took Amadeus Lombardi under his wing. His message was refreshingly simple: want the puck, trust your skill, and let Glass help handle the defensive work and the battles that make it possible to create offense.

And it reminded me of last season, when Hämeenaho was getting his feet wet and Glass was part of a line with him and Arseny Gritsyuk. There was a similar feeling to that group: Glass doing the little things that allow skilled young players to play to their strengths.

That might not be the kind of contribution that always jumps off the scoresheet, but it matters. A lot. Especially for players learning how quickly the game moves at this level.

It says something about Glass as a teammate, too. There’s a real skill in understanding what another player needs from you, then making his job a little easier.